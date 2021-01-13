Glassdoor Announces Winners Of Its Employees' Choice Awards Recognizing Canada's 25 Best Places To Work In 2021

Google, lululemon and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Among Top Canadian Employers

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, has announced the winners of its 13th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work in 2021 across Canada, the U.S. and three other countries. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards feature six distinct categories, including honors for the Best Places to Work across Canada , U.S. , UK , France and Germany . In Canada, Glassdoor has revealed the 25 Best Places to Work (honoring employers with 1,000 or more employees). Winners are ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the past year. (Ratings based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied; Actual calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place).

"COVID-19 is in the driver's seat and every employer in Canada has been impacted. This year's winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they'll rise to the challenge to support their people," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritized the health, safety and well-being of their employees. My congratulations go to all of this year's outstanding Employees' Choice Award winners."

The top ten Best Places to Work in 2021 in Canada are:

The top ten Best Places to Work in 2021 in the U.S. are:

Glassdoor's 25 Best Places to Work in 2021 in Canada list features winning employers hiring across a range of industries, including technology, retail, insurance, health care, telecommunications, food services, energy and utilities, travel and tourism and more.

Notably, with the COVID-19 pandemic and an increased focus on remote work tech adoption, there are eight tech employers on this year's list. Six of those employers are in the top ten and up from five total in last year's list, including Google (No. 1, 4.5), Microsoft (No. 2, 4.4), Apple (No. 4, 4.4) and Sage (No. 6, 4.3). Microsoft (No. 2, 4.5) and Salesforce (No. 10, 4.3) are the only companies to remain in the top 10 Best Places to Work in Canada from last year. Over the past six years, Apple (No. 4, 4.4) is the only employer to have ranked among the Best Places to Work in Canada every year. Nine employers are new to the Canada list in 2021, including Google (No. 1, 4.5), TC Energy (No. 3, 4.4), belairdirect (No. 5, 4.4), Sage (No. 6, 4.3), Vancouver Coastal Health (No. 13, 4.3), Infosys (No. 18, 4.3), Intuit (No. 21, 4.3), Cactus Club Cafe (No. 23, 4.2) and Sun Life (No. 25, 4.2)

This year, only one employer appears on five lists: Salesforce (U.S. large, Canada, UK, France, Germany).

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO as well as rate key workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, senior management and culture and values. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Among the 1.3 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company rating is 3.5.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work in 2021 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by Canada-based employees between October 22, 2019 and October 19, 2020. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered must have received at least 25 ratings for each of the eight workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. For reporting simplicity, ratings are displayed to the nearest tenth, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete awards methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm

SEE THE 2021 WINNERS: All winning employers across this year's six categories can be found by visiting:

25 Best Places to Work – Canada

100 Best Places to Work – U.S.

50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For – U.S.

50 Best Places to Work – UK

25 Best Places to Work – France

25 Best Places to Work – Germany

VIDEO + EDITORIAL + EMPLOYEE COMMENTARY: Glassdoor is offering video and editorial content — see links below to download and embed the video and source the Glassdoor Blog .

VIDEO: Announcing the Best Places to Work in 2021

EDITORIAL: Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in Canada 2021 Revealed: Google Wins #1

EDITORIAL: 11 Canadian Best Places to Work Hiring Now!

ECONOMIC RESEARCH: The Best Places to Work 2021: Great Employers Amidst COVID-19

Canadian employee commentary about winning employers are also available upon request. Please email: [email protected] .

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people everywhere to find a job and company they love. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like employer branding and employee insights products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than 1.3 million companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

Copyright © 2008-2020, Glassdoor, Inc. "Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

SOURCE Glassdoor

For further information: North America: Sarah Stoddard and Alison Sullivan; [email protected], http://www.glassdoor.com

Related Links

http://www.glassdoor.com

