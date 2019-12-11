Glassdoor Announces Winners Of Its Employees' Choice Awards Recognizing Canada's 25 Best Places To Work In 2020

Microsoft, Keg Restaurants and the City of Toronto Among Top Canadian Employers

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, has announced the winners of its 12th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work in 2020 across Canada, the U.S. and seven other countries. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback, by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards feature ten distinct categories, honoring the Best Places to Work across Canada , the U.S. , UK , France , Germany — and new this year — Brazil , Mexico , Argentina and Singapore . In Canada, Glassdoor has revealed the fifth annual 25 Best Places to Work (honoring employers with 1,000 or more employees). Winners are ranked based on their overall rating achieved on Glassdoor during the past year. (Ratings are displayed on a 5-point scale to the nearest tenth: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied; Actual calculations to determine list extend beyond the thousandth decimal place).

"This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do. By doing so, their employees have spoken and are recognizing them truly as the Best Places to Work in 2020," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer. "In addition to putting culture and mission at the core of how they operate, this year's winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose. Congratulations go to all of the exceptional employers this year who stand out in the eyes of their employees."

The top 10 Best Places to Work in 2020 in Canada are:

The top 10 Best Places to Work in 2020 in the U.S. are:

Glassdoor's 25 Best Places to Work in 2020 in Canada list features winning employers hiring across a range of industries, including technology, retail, education, government, health care, telecommunications, food services, travel and tourism and more.

Microsoft (No. 1, 4.5 rating) is the only company to remain in the top 10 Best Places to Work in Canada from last year. Over the past five years, Apple (No. 23, 4.2 rating) is the only employer to have ranked among the Best Places to Work in Canada every year. Fourteen employers are new to the Canada list in 2020, including VIPKid (No. 3, 4.4 rating); G Adventures (No. 5, 4.4 rating); City of Toronto (No. 6, 4.3 rating); Aecon (No. 8, 4.3 rating); and Government of Canada (No. 8, 4.3 rating).

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO, as well as rate key workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, senior management and culture and values. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Among the over one million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company rating is 3.5.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the 2020 Best Places to Work are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by Canada-based employees between October 23, 2018 and October 21, 2019. During the year-long eligibility period, employers must have received at least 25 ratings for each of the eight workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. For reporting simplicity, ratings are displayed to the nearest tenth, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order.

