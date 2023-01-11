GLASSDOOR ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ITS EMPLOYEES' CHOICE AWARDS RECOGNIZING CANADA'S 25 BEST PLACES TO WORK 2023

Google, Roche and QuadReal Among Top Employers in Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, has announced the winners of its annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2023 across Canada, the U.S. and three other countries. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards honors the Best Places to Work across Canada , U.S. , UK , France and Germany . In Canada, Glassdoor has revealed the 25 Best Places to Work (honoring employers with 1,000 or more employees). Winners are ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the past year. (Ratings are based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied; actual calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place.)

"The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences,"said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "It's encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners."

The top ten Best Places to Work 2023 in Canada are:

Glassdoor's 25 Best Places to Work 2023 in Canada list features winning employers across multiple industries, including technology, finance, consulting, telecommunications and insurance. Google claims the top spot with a 4.7 rating out of 5. Ten employers are newcomers to the 25 Best Places to Work 2023, including QuadReal (No. 3, 4.7), Ericsson-Worldwide (No. 4, 4.7) and iA Groupe financier (No. 5, 4.6). Only Apple (#17, 4.6) has made the list every year for the past eight years.

Notably, technology remains the top industry for great employee culture and career growth opportunities. There are eight tech employers on the list including Google (No. 1, 4.7), Nokia (No. 14, 4.6) and Apple (No. 17, 4.6).

This year, only three employers appear on all five country lists (U.S. large, Canada, UK, France, Germany): Microsoft (No. 6, 4.6), SAP (No. 12, 4.6) and Salesforce (No. 9, 4.6).

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO and key workplace attributes including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Among the 2.3 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company rating is 3.7.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2023 in Canada are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by Canada-based employees between October 19, 2021 and October 17, 2022. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered must have received at least 25 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. For reporting simplicity, ratings are displayed to the nearest tenth, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete awards methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.ca/Award/index.htm

