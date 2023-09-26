Glass House Brands to Participate in the AGP Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference on October 4

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (NEO: GLAS.A.U) (NEO: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically-integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., today announced that its Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, President and Board Director, Graham Farrar, and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Vendetti will participate in the Alliance Global Partners (AGP) Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference on October 4, 2023.

Management will be available to meet with investors throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your AGP representative or email KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

ABOUT GLASS HOUSE

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan , Chairman and CEO, and Graham Farrar , Board Member and President, instilled at the outset. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms , PLUS Products, Allswell, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com and https://glasshousebrands.com/press-releases/.

SOURCE Glass House Brands Inc.

For further information: Glass House Brands Inc., John Brebeck, Vice President of Investor Relations, T: (562) 264 5078, E: [email protected]; Mark Vendetti, Chief Financial Officer, T: (562) 264 5078, E: [email protected]; Investor Relations Contact: KCSA Strategic Communications, Phil Carlson / Jack Perkins, T: 212-896-1233, E: [email protected]