Glass House Brands to Participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference to be Held March 17th-19th, 2024

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (CBOE CA: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., today announced that its Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, President and Board Director, Graham Farrar, and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Vendetti will participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference to be held March 17-19, 2024 in Dana Point, CA.

Management will meet with investors and participate in a fireside chat hosted by Scott Fortune, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Roth MKM on Monday, March 18th, 2024 at 8:00 am PT. A live webcast of their discussion will be available on the Glass House Brands Investor Relations site https://glasshousebrands.com/news-events/events-and-webcasts/ or directly here https://wsw.com/webcast/roth48/glasf/1968213.

ABOUT GLASS HOUSE

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan, Chairman and CEO, and Graham Farrar , Board Member and President, instilled at the outset. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms , PLUS Products , Allswell, Forbidden Flowers, Field and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com and https://glasshousebrands.com/press-releases/.

SOURCE Glass House Brands Inc.

For further information: Glass House Brands Inc., John Brebeck, Vice President of Investor Relations, T: (562) 264-5078, E: [email protected]; Mark Vendetti, Chief Financial Officer, T: (562) 264-5078, E: [email protected]; Investor Relations Contact: KCSA Strategic Communications, Phil Carlson, T: 212-896-1233, E: [email protected]