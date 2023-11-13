Glass House Brands Reports Record Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cash increased to $37.9 million from $22.7 million in Q2 2023, including about $5 million in capex spend and a $12.8 million inflow from Series D Preferred Equity Fund Raise

Operating cash flow reached a record $9.1 million versus $8.3 million in Q2 2023

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $10.7 million versus $9.5 million in Q2 2023

Revenue was a record $48.2 million , up 8% sequentially and 71% year-over-year

Gross margin was 54% versus 55% in Q2 2023 versus 31% in the prior year period

Q3 Biomass revenue increased 142% year-on-year and production was up 36% year-over-year

Cost per Equivalent Dry Pound of Production 2,3 dropped to a record low $118 per pound, down 12% versus Q3 2022

Average selling price was $336 per pound, up 65% versus last year

Guidance for Q4 2023 revenues is $38 million to $40 million , up 21% vs Q3 2022 and down 19% sequentially (from the mid-point of guidance) due to high heat, high humidity and low sunlight conditions affecting flower output

Conference Call to be held today November 13, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

LONG BEACH, CA and TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (NEO: GLAS.A.U) (NEO: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., today reported financial results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

(Unless otherwise stated, all results and dollar references are in U.S. dollars)

Net Sales of $48.2 million increased 71% from $28.3 million in Q3 2022 and up 8% sequentially from $44.7 million in Q2 2023;

of increased 71% from in Q3 2022 and up 8% sequentially from in Q2 2023; Gross Profit was $26.0 million compared to $8.7 million in Q3 2022 and $24.4 million in Q2 2023;

was compared to in Q3 2022 and in Q2 2023; Gross Margin was 54%, compared to 31% in Q3 2022 and 55% in Q2 2023;

was 54%, compared to 31% in Q3 2022 and 55% in Q2 2023; Adjusted EBITDA was $10.7 million , compared to $(2.7) million in Q3 2022 and $9.5 million in Q2 2023; 1-3Q 2023 cumulative Adjusted EBITDA reached $20.1 million , compared to $(18.8) million in the same period last year.

was , compared to in Q3 2022 and in Q2 2023; 1-3Q 2023 cumulative Adjusted EBITDA reached , compared to in the same period last year. Operating Cash Flow was $9.1 million , compared to $(8.2) million in Q3 2022 and $8.3 million in Q2 2023. 1-3Q 2023 cumulative operating cash flow reached $21.8 million , compared to $(31.5) million in the same period last year.

was , compared to in Q3 2022 and in Q2 2023. 1-3Q 2023 cumulative operating cash flow reached , compared to in the same period last year. Cost per Equivalent Dry Pound of Production was $118 a decrease of 12% compared to the same period last year and down 15% sequentially versus Q2 2023;

was a decrease of 12% compared to the same period last year and down 15% sequentially versus Q2 2023; Equivalent Dry Pound Production 2 was 101,825 pounds, up 36% year-over-year;

was 101,825 pounds, up 36% year-over-year; Cash balance was $37.9 million at quarter-end, up 67% from Q2 2023 quarter end.

Management Commentary

"The third quarter of 2023 was another highly successful quarter for the Company as we achieved record levels of revenue and positive Adjusted EBITDA for the second consecutive quarter," stated Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Glass House.

"We achieved record revenue of $48 million, largely driven by an increase in production, which grew 36% from Q3 2022 to over 101,000 pounds. This is quite impressive given we were able to accomplish this with the same cultivation capacity we had from last year. We are also very pleased as our Adjusted EBITDA reached a record high of $10.7 million in the third quarter, compared to negative $2.7 million in the same period last year."

"On the production side, we achieved a record low of $118 per pound this quarter, and this accomplishment has given us an even greater sense of confidence that we are well on our way to achieve our goal of less than $100 per pound. Driving down the cost of production, while staying focused on quality, is the key to cash flow generation, the key to taking advantage of our dominant position in the market, and the key to thriving in this industry, giving Glass House the ability to further deliver strong operational and financial results."

"Our outlook continues to be bright as we build upon the successes we have already achieved through the first three quarters of 2023, and I'm happy to re-affirm that we'll complete the retrofit of Greenhouse 5 at the SoCal Farm in Q1 2024, with revenue beginning in Q2 2024. We believe that our positioning as a very large, vertically-integrated California cannabis company with a core competency of amazing, cost-efficient premium flower cultivation will allow us to continue to drive shareholder value – especially given that we already own the millions of square feet of additional greenhouse facilities which will drive our expansion."

Third Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Subsequent Event

Q3 2023 Financial Results Discussion

Net revenues for Q3 2023 were $48.2 million, 71% growth versus Q3 2022 and an 8% sequential increase versus Q2 2023. This result was 3% higher than the high end of our Q3 2023 guidance range of $45 million to $47 million.

Wholesale biomass revenue of $33.8 million increased 142% versus Q3 2022 and was up 10% sequentially versus Q2 2023. In the quarter, biomass weight sold increased 47% year-on-year and 12% sequentially to 100,661 pounds of equivalent dry weight. The increase in weight available for sale was driven by a 36% increase in production versus last year to 101,825 pounds as a result of incremental production from the Company's SoCal farm. This quarter was a meaningful marker of our progress over the past twelve months, as the third quarter of last year was the first full quarter of operations for Greenhouse 6 at the SoCal Farm.

Retail revenue in Q3 2023 of $10.1 million increased 56% year-over-year and was flat on a sequential basis. The year-over-year increase was primarily a result of incremental revenues from four retail locations we acquired in Q3 2022, and from three new stores – Farmacy Isla Vista which opened in mid-December last year, Farmacy Santa Ynez which opened in January, as well as NHC Turlock which opened in late April 2023.

Wholesale CPG revenues were $4.3 million, a decrease of 45% compared to the prior year and an increase of 9% sequentially. The retail and brand segments of the California market continue to be distressed, and we are maintaining our strategy of only selling to stores that pay. This approach has kept our accounts receivables risk low.

Consolidated gross profit was $26.0 million, or 54% of net revenues, compared to $8.7 million, or 31%, in Q3 2022 and $24.4 million, or 55% in Q2 2023. The year-on-year increase in gross margin was driven primarily by wholesale biomass average selling price reaching $336 per pound in Q3 2023 versus $204 per pound in Q3 2022 and the sale of approximately 32,100 more pounds of biomass in Q3 2023 versus Q3 2022. The two key drivers of the sequential increase in gross margin dollars were cost of production falling to $118 per pound in Q3 2023 from $139 per pound in Q2 2023 and the sale of approximately 10,500 more pounds of biomass in Q3 2023 versus Q2 2023.

General and administrative expenses were $15.2 million for the quarter compared to $13.1 million in Q2 2023 and $11.5 million in Q3 2022. The main reason for the increase was $2.5 million more of bonus and stock compensation expense during Q3 2023 than in the previous quarter based on our year-to-date performance.

Sales and marketing expenses were approximately $0.6 million down 31% year-on-year and 44% sequentially. Professional fees were $1.7 million, down 40% year-on-year and 22% sequentially. We have made a conscious effort to reduce external consulting and legal fees over the past year and are happy to see this result.

Depreciation and amortization in Q3 2023 were $3.7 million, up slightly from $3.6 million in Q2 2023 and up from $3.4 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.7 million in Q3 2023, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 million in Q2 2023. Cumulative Adjusted EBITDA for the first three quarters of the year reached $20.1 million, compared to $(18.8) million in the same period last year. This improvement has been driven by top-line growth and reduced cultivation cost per pound of biomass, resulting in higher gross margin, as well as by disciplined management of operating expenses.

We generated a record $9.1 million in cash from operations in Q3 2023, which is 11% more than the $8.3 million generated in Q2 2023 and a significant improvement over the negative $8.2 million in Q3 of last year. Through the first 3 quarters of this year, we have produced a cumulative $21.8 million in operating cash flow versus negative operating cash flow of $31.5 million in the same period last year.

Capital spending was $4.9 million in Q3 2023, as the Company began the retrofitting of Greenhouse 5. Q2 2023 capital spending was $0.2 million.

2023 Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023 based on the strength of our third quarter results and current trends in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Q4 2023 Outlook

We expect total revenue to be between $38 million and $40 million, a 21 percent increase from Q4 last year but a 19% decline from the previous quarter at the mid-point of guidance. The expected sequential decline in revenue is caused mainly by a decrease in flower as a percent of total biomass production. The last few months, which represent a significant portion of the growing season for Q4, have seen a combination of unseasonably low sunlight, high humidity and higher temperatures, which is a particularly difficult set of conditions for cannabis cultivation. While we will far exceed our production compared to Q4 2022, we expect that these conditions will result in a lower percentage of flower than is typical for Q4, effectively reducing overall selling price. We typically expect flower to account for 40%+ of the production and volume sales this time of year, but we expect this figure to fall to the mid-30% range in Q4 2023. As a result, we are guiding for ASP to fall to $270 per pound in Q4 versus $336 per pound in Q3, which we expect will result in roughly an $8 million to $9 million reduction in revenue versus our previous guidance.

Retail and CPG Q4 2023 revenues are expected to be roughly consistent with Q3 2023 sales of $14.3 million.

We expect to produce between 100,000 to 102,000 pounds of biomass in Q4 which is slightly lower than Q3 2023 at the midpoint of guidance. We continue to guide for a second half cultivation cost of $120 per pound.

Given the reduced Q4 2023 revenue expectations and the need to make approximately $5 million in income tax payments in Q4 2023 for tax year 2022, we expect to have negative $2 million to $5 million operating cash flow in Q4 2023 and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $5 million to $7 million.

The Phase 2 expansion into Greenhouse 5 at the SoCal Farm will have no impact on revenue or costs in Q4 2023. We estimate Capex spending in the quarter associated with the Phase 2 expansion to be approximately $6 million. Also note that we are reaffirming our guidance on timing related to Greenhouse 5 production and revenue. We expect to have plants in Greenhouse 5 by early 2024, with the first sale projected for Q2 2024. Once operational, we expect Greenhouse 5 will increase our annual cultivation capacity by roughly 250,000 pounds to a total of 600,000 pounds.

Financial results and analyses will be available on the Company's website on the 'Investors' and 'News & Events' drop down menus (www.glasshousebrands.com) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Unless otherwise stated, all results are in U.S. dollars.

Net Income / (Loss) (000's)

Q3 2022 Q2 2023 Q3 2023









Revenues, net

$ 28,257 $ 44,665 $ 48,187 Cost of goods sold

$ 19,531 $ 20,293 $ 22,176









Gross profit

$ 8,726 $ 24,372 $ 26,011 % of Net Sales

31 % 55 % 54 %









Expenses:







General and administrative $ 11,546 $ 13,054 $ 15,187 Sales and marketing

$ 804 $ 997 $ 555 Professional fees

$ 2,834 $ 2,200 $ 1,706 Depreciation and amortization $ 3,441 $ 3,569 $ 3,676 Impairment



$ 1,328 $ -









Total expenses

$ 18,626 $ 21,149 $ 21,124









Gain (Loss) from Operations $ (9,900) $ 3,223 $ 4,887









Interest Expense

$ 2,672 $ 2,547 $ 2,159 Other expense

$ (30,370) $ 20,336 $ (3,556)









Total other expense

$ (27,698) $ 22,883 $ (1,397)









Provision for income taxes $ 2,630 $ 5,246 $ 6,495









Net income (Loss)

$ 15,169 $ (24,905) $ (210)

Adjusted EBITDA (000's)

Q3 2022 Q2 2023 Q3 2023









Net income (loss)

$ 15,169 $ (24,905) $ (210) Interest

$ 2,672 $ 2,547 $ 2,159 Depreciation and amortization $ 3,441 $ 3,569 $ 3,676 Taxes

$ 2,630 $ 5,246 $ 6,495 EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 23,911 $ (13,544) $ 12,119









Share-based Compensation Expense $ 2,812 $ 1,532 $ 2,565 Stock Appreciation Rights Expense $ - $ 14 $ 86 Loss on Equity Method Investments $ 871 $ (36) $ (91) (Gain) Loss on Change in Fair Value of Derivative Liabilities $ 25 $ 143 $ 93 Impairment Expense

$ - $ 1,328 $ - Loss on Extinguishment of Debt $ - $ - $ - Loss on Disposition of Subsidiary $ - $ - $ - Non-Operational Startup Costs $ (131) $ - $ - Change in Fair Value of Contingent Liabilities $ (31,122) $ 19,100 $ (4,024) Non-Operational Notes Receivable Bad Debt Reserve $ - $ - $ - Loan Amendment Fee $ - $ 1,000 $ - Acquisition Related Professional Fees $ 935 $ - $ - Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (2,699) $ 9,538 $ 10,748

Select Balance Sheet Information (000's)

Q3 2022 Q2 2023 Q3 2023









Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ 17,536 $ 22,690 $ 37,893 Accounts receivable, net 6,787 3,589 4,199 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,590 4,317 4,735 Inventory

12,749 16,699 12,838 Current portion of notes receivable 600 - - Total Current assets

$ 45,263 $ 47,295 $ 59,665 Operating and finance lease right-of-use assets, net 10,293 12,212 11,179 Investments

4,492 2,018 2,110 Property, plant and equipment, net 215,848 211,134 212,813 Intangible Assets, Net and Goodwill 68,548 46,797 52,297 Deferred Tax Asset

736 1,569 - Other assets

3,671 3,574 3,530 Total Assets

$ 348,851 $ 324,599 $ 341,593









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 23,012 $ 28,032 $ 27,744 Income taxes payable

11,057 14,736 20,640 Contingent earnout liability 12,933 32,714 28,684 Shares payable

8,226 8,595 8,561 Current portion of operating and finance lease liabilities 1,194 1,506 1,875 Current portion of notes payable 70 49 50 Total current liabilities $ 56,493 $ 85,632 $ 87,554 Operating and finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 9,160 10,855 9,502 Other non-current liabilities 1,796 5,013 5,805 Deferred tax liabilities

- - 3,830 Notes payable, net of current portion 62,407 63,632 63,872 Total Liabilities

$ 129,856 $ 165,132 $ 170,563 Preferred Equity Series B and C 42,692 59,839 72,436 APIC, Accumulated Deficit and Non-Controlling Int. 176,303 99,629 98,594 Total Shareholders' Equity 218,995 159,468 171,031 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 348,851 $ 324,599 $ 341,593

Equity Table

(000's) Q3 23 Q2 23 Change Comments









Total Equity and Exchangeable Shares 70,184 70,030 154 Plus Performance RSU's (1.3M), Exercise of RSU's and

Convertible Notes Total Warrants







Series D 2,180 - 2,180

Series C 1,000 1,000 - Exercise price of $5.00 with an expiration date of August 2027 Series B 10,000 10,000 - Exercise price of $5.00 with an expiration date of August 2027 Series A 2,654 2,654 - Exercise price of $10.00 with an expiration date of June 2024 SPAC 30,665 30,665 - Exercise price of $11.50 with an expiration date of June 2026 Total Warrants 46,499 44,319 2,180











Stock Options 1,436 1,436 - Exercise Price between $2.26 and $4.60 with expiration

dates from October 2024 to October 2026 RSU's 3,209 1,663 1,546 Up to 3-year vesting through 2026 Total 4,645 3,099 1,546











Share Price at Quarter End $ 4.55 $ 3.30 $ 1.25











Convertible Debentures



Series A $ 11,895 $ 11,895 $ - 8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, higher of 10

day VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $4.08,

Maturity 4/15/27 Series B $ 4,111 $ 4,111 $ - 8% semi annual interest, cash or shares, lower of 10 day

VWAP 5 trading days prior to pay date or $10.00,

Maturity 4/15/27 Total $ 16,006 $ 16,006 $ -

# of Shares if converted assuming share price at

quarter end 3,518 4,161 (643)



Select Cash Flow Information (000's)

Q3 2022 Q2 2023 Q3 2023









Net Income (Loss)

$ 15,169 $ (24,905) $ (210)









Share-based compensation

$ 2,812 $ 1,532 $ 2,565 Depreciation and amortization $ 3,441 $ 3,569 $ 3,676 Other

$ (28,886) $ 22,261 $ (3,217)









Cash From Net Income (Loss) $ (7,465) $ 2,456 $ 2,814









Accounts receivable

$ (3,295) $ (924) $ (1,124) Prepaid expenses and other current assets $ (1,781) $ 310 $ (417) Inventory

$ 1,155 $ (1,768) $ 3,861 Other assets

$ (66) $ (6) $ (48) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 629 $ 2,800 $ (2,447) Income taxes payable

$ 2,429 $ 5,324 $ 5,904 Other

$ 165 $ 73 $ 518









Working Capital Impact $ (764) $ 5,808 $ 6,246









Operating Cash Flow $ (8,229) $ 8,265 $ 9,060









Purchases of property and equipment $ (3,206) $ (206) $ (4,938) Other

$ 3,173 $ (233) $ 55 Net Investing Activities $ (33) $ (438) $ (4,882)









Distributions to Preferred Shareholders $ (1,136) $ (1,376) $ (1,647) Other

$ 9,482 $ (129) $ 12,672 Net Financing Activities $ 8,347 $ (1,505) $ 11,025









Cash Change

$ 85 $ 6,322 $ 15,203









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 17,451 $ 16,368 $ 22,690









Cash and Cash, Equivalents, End of Period $ 17,536 $ 22,690 $ 37,893

























Revenue (000's $) Q122 Q222 Q322 Q422 Q123 Q223 Q323

FY21 FY22

























Retail (B2C) $ 4,858 $ 4,839 $ 6,440 $10,593 $ 9,373 $10,073 $10,058

$21,734 $26,731

Wholesale CPG (B2B) $ 3,992 $ 4,945 $ 7,862 $ 5,989 $ 5,182 $ 3,954 $ 4,290

$25,543 $22,788

Wholesale (Biomass (B2B) $ 5,122 $ 6,689 $13,954 $15,607 $14,467 $30,639 $33,839

$22,169 $41,373

Total $13,972 $16,473 $28,257 $32,189 $29,022 $44,665 $48,187

$69,447 $90,891

























Sequential % Change















Retail (B2C) -5 % 0 % 33 % 64 % -12 % 7 % 0 %







Wholesale CPG (B2B) -41 % 24 % 59 % -24 % -13 % -24 % 9 %







Wholesale (Biomass (B2B) -21 % 31 % 109 % 12 % -7 % 112 % 10 %







Total -24 % 18 % 72 % 14 % -10 % 54 % 8 %































% change to LY



















Retail (B2C) -3 % -24 % 23 % 106 % 93 % 108 % 56 %

50 % 23 %

Wholesale CPG (B2B) -31 % -19 % 13 % -11 % 30 % -20 % -45 %

93 % -11 %

Wholesale (Biomass (B2B) 14 % 8 % 180 % 140 % 182 % 358 % 142 %

8 % 87 %

Total -8 % -12 % 65 % 75 % 108 % 171 % 71 %

44 % 31 %

























Gross Profit

(000's $) Q122 Q222 Q322 Q422 Q123 Q223 Q323

FY21 FY22

























Retail (B2C) $ 2,084 $ 2,037 $ 2,651 $ 4,482 $ 4,871 $ 5,487 $ 5,594

$ 9,419 $11,253

Wholesale CPG (B2B) $ 655 $ 89 $ 1,078 $ (917) $ 921 $ 239 $ 241

$ 5,174 $ 905

Wholesale (Biomass (B2B) $ (400) $ (1,872) $ 5,011 $ 6,661 $ 6,165 $18,646 $20,176

$ 1,427 $ 9,400

Total $ 2,339 $ 254 $ 8,726 $10,219 $11,956 $24,372 $26,011

$16,019 $21,538

























% of Revenue





















Retail (B2C) 43 % 42 % 41 % 42 % 52 % 54 % 56 %

43 % 42 %

Wholesale CPG (B2B) 16 % 2 % 14 % -15 % 18 % 6 % 6 %

20 % 4 %

Wholesale (Biomass (B2B) -8 % -28 % 36 % 43 % 43 % 61 % 60 %

6 % 23 %

Total 17 % 2 % 31 % 32 % 41 % 55 % 54 %

23 % 24 %

























Wholesale Biomass Production and Cost per Pound

Q122 Q222 Q322 Q422 Q123 Q223 Q323

FY21 FY22

























Equivalent Dry Pounds of Production 16,729 25,173 74,624 75,344 48,099 103,336 101,825

96,785 191,870

% change to LY 7 % 9 % 164 % 153 % 188 % 311 % 36 %

79 % 98 %

























Cost per Equivalent Dry Pounds $ 238 $ 159 $ 134 $ 127 $ 196 $ 139 $ 118

$ 189 $ 143

of Production



















% change to LY -2 % -18 % -25 % -24 % -18 % -12 % -12 %

-14 % -24 %

























Ending Operational Canopy (000 sq. ft) 332 332 959 959 959 959 959

332 959

























Wholesale Biomass Sold and Average Selling Price per Pound

Q122 Q222 Q322 Q422 Q123 Q223 Q323

FY21 FY22

























Equivalent Dry Pounds Sold 17,894 19,859 68,512 66,127 49,923 90,174 100,661

69,153 172,392

% change to LY 41 % 38 % 265 % 184 % 179 % 354 % 47 %

-11 % 149 %

























Equivalent Dry Pounds Sold $ 188 $ 237 $ 204 $ 236 $ 290 $ 340 $ 336

$ 233 $ 218

Average Selling price















% change to LY -29 % -30 % 7 % 29 % 54 % 43 % 65 %

-56 % -6 %

























Equivalent Dry Pounds Average Selling Price excludes the impact of cultivation tax.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today, November 13, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast: Register Here

Dial-In Number: 1-888-664-6392

Conference ID: 14375281

Replay: 1-888-390-0541

Replay Code: 519275#

(replay available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Monday, November 20, 2023)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Glass House defines EBITDA as Net Loss (GAAP) adjusted for interest and financing costs, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation, stock appreciation rights expense, loss (income) on equity method investments, change in fair value of derivative liabilities, change in fair value of contingent liabilities, acquisition related professional fees, and non-operational start-up costs.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. Such supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized financial measures under U.S. GAAP used to prepare the Company's financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies and, thus, should only be considered in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures presented herein.

The Company has provided a table above that provides a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to three months ended September 30, 2022 and three months ended June 30, 2023.

Footnotes and Sources:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are not defined by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein for further information and for a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measure. Equivalent Dry Pound Production includes all dry production (flower, smalls and trim) plus equivalent dry weight for wet weight and fresh frozen not converted into dry weight by the Company. Cost per Equivalent Dry Pound of Production, is the application of a subset of Costs of Goods Sold for cannabis biomass production (including all expenses from nursery and cultivation to curing and trimming - the point at which product is ready for sales as wholesale cannabis or to be transferred to CPG) applied to the Company's metric of dry production which includes all dry production (flower, smalls and trim) plus equivalent dry weight for wet weight and fresh frozen that is not converted into dry goods by the Company.

ABOUT GLASS HOUSE

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan, Chairman and CEO, and Graham Farrar, Board Member and President, instilled at the outset. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, PLUS Products, Allswell, Forbidden Flowers, Field and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com and https://glasshousebrands.com/press-releases/.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, the company's: ability to further deliver strong operational and financial results; positioning as a very large, vertically-integrated California cannabis company with a core competency of amazing, cost-efficient premium flower cultivation will allow it to continue to drive shareholder value; guidance that revenues will be $38 to $40 million in Q4 2023 and that the expected sequential decline in Q4 2023 revenue versus Q3023 will be caused mainly by a decrease in flower as a percent of total biomass production; projection that the set of conditions of unseasonably low sunlight, high humidity and higher temperatures will result in flower as a percent of the total production and volume sales of biomass in Q4 2023 being in the mid-30% range versus a typical 40%+ for this time of year, effectively reducing overall ASP to $270 per pound in Q4 2023 versus $336 per pound in Q3, and resulting in roughly an $8 million to $9 million reduction in revenue versus previous guidance; guidance that retail and CPG Q4 2023 revenues will be roughly consistent with Q3 2023 sales of $14.3 million; guidance that it will produce between 100,000 to 102,000 pounds of biomass in Q4 2023 and that cultivation cost per equivalent dry pound of biomass will be $120 for the second half of 2023; guidance that it will create negative operating cash flow of $2 million to $5 million in Q4 2023 and positive Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $5 million to $7 million; guidance that the Phase 2 expansion into Greenhouse 5 at the SoCal Farm will have no impact on revenue or costs in Q4 2023; estimate that Q4 2023 Capex spending associated with the Phase 2 expansion will be approximately $6 million; projection that it will complete the retrofit of and have plants in Greenhouse 5 at the SoCal Farm in Q1 2024, with the first sale/revenue occurring in Q2 2024; projection that, once operational, Greenhouse 5 will increase annual cultivation capacity by roughly 250,000 pounds to a total of 600,000 pounds; confidence that it is well on its way to achieve a cultivation cost per dry pound of production of less than $100 per pound. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including financial and operational results not proving to be as expected or on the timelines expected; the Company not completing certain proposed acquisition or financing transactions at all, or on the timelines expected; the Company not achieving the synergies expected; and other risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form and other public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements and financial outlooks contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE GH Group, Inc.

For further information: Glass House Brands Inc., John Brebeck, Vice President of Investor Relations, T: (562) 264-5078, E: [email protected]; Mark Vendetti, Chief Financial Officer, T: (562) 264-5078, E: [email protected]; Investor Relations Contact: KCSA Strategic Communications, Phil Carlson / Jack Perkins, T: 212-896-1233, E: [email protected]