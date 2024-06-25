Glass House Brands Inc. Announces Voting Results Following Annual General and Special Meeting

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (CBOE CA: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX:GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., announces that, at the Company's annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders that was held on June 21, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Time), the Company's shareholders passed all of the resolutions put before them.

At the Meeting, all seven nominees for the board of directors of the Company were elected, the voting results of which are as follows:

Director Number of Shares(1) For Withheld/Abstain Kyle Kazan 112,809,884 (99.85 %) 174,886 (0.15 %) Graham Farrar 112,837,474 (99.87 %) 147,296 (0.13 %) John Nichols Jr. 112,962,867 (99.98 %) 21,903 (0.02 %) Humble Lukanga 112,920,109 (99.94 %) 64,661 (0.06 %) Jocelyn Rosenwald 112,787,102 (99.83 %) 197,668 (0.17 %) George Raveling 112,941,726 (99.96 %) 43,044 (0.04 %) Yelena Katchko 112,947,478 (99.97 %) 37,292 (0.03 %)

Note: (1) The shares entitled to vote on this resolution consist of the subordinate voting shares, restricted voting shares and multiple voting shares of the Company. The limited voting shares of the Company are not entitled to vote on the election of directors.

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, authorized the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration, and approved the renewal of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan for a further three years.

Full details of the foregoing are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting which has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT GLASS HOUSE BRANDS INC.

