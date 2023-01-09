Glass House Brands Expands Retail Presence with New Farmacy Dispensary in Santa Ynez

-Farmacy Santa Ynez is in a prime location and in a single license market

-The store is Glass House's 9th Dispensary, up from 3 at the beginning of 2022

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (NEO: GLAS.A.U) (NEO: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically-integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., today announced the soft opening of its new Farmacy dispensary in Santa Ynez, California. The grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, January 28 at 10:30am.

"With the opening of a new Farmacy location in Santa Ynez, we continue to demonstrate solid execution against our retail initiatives, key factors in our overall growth strategy," said Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Glass House Brands. "Our dual approach of acquiring top-performing established dispensaries and optimizing new locations by productivity and market dynamics is driving strong returns for Glass House Brands and keeping us on track with our goal of being a leader in the California market."

"Our newest store in Santa Ynez is our second opening in less than one month, closely following the opening of our Isla Vista store (please see here ). The store is situated in a high-traffic location within a single license market," said Hilal Tabsh, Chief Revenue Officer. "This brings our total store count to nine, a three-fold increase since the beginning of 2022 through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. We closed on the remaining 50% interest in The Pottery in July and completed the acquisition of three operating dispensaries from Natural Healing Centers ("NHC") in September, including the flagship location in Grover Beach. We've now opened two Farmacy locations in the past month and expect to open another NHC dispensary in Turlock in Q1 2023."

Located at 3576 Madera Street in Santa Ynez, California, the new Farmacy dispensary is in the primary business district just north of Mission Drive (Hwy 246), a few blocks from the Chumash Casino Resort Hotel. The store offers a convenient shopping environment, knowledgeable staff, and carefully curated selection of high-quality recreational and medicinal cannabis products, including premium flower, vaporizers, beverages, edibles and concentrates. Store hours are: 10:00am to 10:00pm, Monday to Sunday.

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the Company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle D. Kazan , Chairman and CEO, and Graham Farrar , President, instilled at the outset. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms , PLUS Products, Allswell, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com .

