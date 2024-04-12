Glass House Brands CEO Kyle Kazan to Headline the Keynote Session at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on April 16-17

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (CBOE CA: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., today announced that its Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Kyle Kazan will participate in Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference to be held on April 16-17, 2024 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL.

Mr. Kazan will headline the Keynote Session in a fireside chat on Tuesday, April 16th, 2024 at 9:10 am ET, moderated by Jesse Redmond, Managing Director and Head of Cannabis Research at Water Tower Research.

A recorded webcast of the discussion will be available soon afterwards on the Glass House Brands Investor Relations site https://glasshousebrands.com/news-events/events-and-webcasts/.

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with the Glass House management team, please contact your Benzinga representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

ABOUT GLASS HOUSE

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan , Chairman and CEO, and Graham Farrar , Board Member and President, instilled at the outset. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms , PLUS Products, Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com and https://glasshousebrands.com/press-releases/.

For further information: please contact: Glass House Brands Inc., John Brebeck, Vice President of Investor Relations, T: (562) 264-5078, E: [email protected]; Mark Vendetti, Chief Financial Officer, T: (562) 264-5078, E: [email protected]; Investor Relations Contact: KCSA Strategic Communications, Phil Carlson, T: 212-896-1233, E: [email protected]