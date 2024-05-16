The innovative, new AI platform from Givex leverages customer data for elevated engagement and enhanced personalization

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Givex Corp. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF), a cloud-based global customer engagement and business insights platform, is excited to announce the launch of GivexEngageAI , an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enhances customer relationships through data-driven profiles and highly targeted engagement campaigns.

Givex Ushers in a New Era of Customer Engagement with the Launch of GivexEngageAI The innovative, new AI platform from Givex leverages customer data for elevated engagement and enhanced personalization

GivexEngageAI builds detailed, 360-degree customer profiles based on guests' interactions with a business, such as loyalty accounts, average purchase amounts, transactional information, and more. The future of business interactions is personalized, and companies are looking for the next generation of tailored customer engagement. With EngageAI, business leaders will have streamlined access to data on every customer interaction within a company's technology ecosystem, helping to support data-driven decision-making.

"The launch of GivexEngageAI marks a new chapter for Givex, providing unparalleled insights into vital customer data and a flexible solution that enables brands to scale as they grow," said Mo Chaar, Chief Commercial Officer of Givex. "We're seeing a shift away from cookie-cutter marketing programs, and GivexEngageAI enables businesses to send relevant communications to each customer based on their profile and purchase history. Through a streamlined platform that eliminates the need to consolidate data from multiple sources, this solution will allow businesses to cultivate deeper customer relationships effortlessly, and increase customer conversion and retention."

Leveraging data from GivexPOS and its related products, such as online ordering, GivexEngageAI harnesses the power of AI to help businesses enhance engagement and drive revenue. With 360° Customer Profiles, companies can gain a complete understanding of the customer and turn previously anonymous visitors into repeat, valued guests. These detailed profiles lay the groundwork for intelligent, automated campaigns that manifest across multiple channels — from push notifications to texts — sending AI-driven recommendations based on purchase history and similar customer profiles. EngageAI also enables automated engagement, maximizing marketing potential and enabling businesses to predict, recommend, and effectively engage with customers.

By channelling insightful data through each transaction, GivexEngageAI will enable businesses to immediately launch orchestrated omnichannel customer journeys through multiple built-in channels. To get started, businesses simply select the channels they need at any step of their journey, and add more as their needs expand.

Givex combines a real-time customer data platform (CDP), AI decisioning, omnichannel activation, gamification and customer intelligence, all in one unified solution. With twelve global offices and a footprint of more than 132,000 active merchant locations, Givex sets the standard for how technology companies serve, communicate, and respond to customers.

For more information about Givex technology, visit www.givex.com .

About Givex

The world is changing. Givex is ready. Since 1999, Givex has provided technology solutions that unleash the full potential of engagement, creating and cultivating powerful connections that unite brands and customers. With a global footprint of 132,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries, Givex unleashes strategic insights, empowering brands through reliable technology and exceptional support. Givex's integrated end-to-end management solution provides Gift Cards, GivexPOS, Loyalty Programs, GivexEngageAI, and more, creating growth opportunities for businesses of all sizes and industries. Learn more about how to streamline workflows, tackle complex challenges and transform data into actionable insights at www.givex.com .

SOURCE Givex Corporation

For further information: Media Contact: Logan Findlay, Talk Shop Media, [email protected], 604-440-8999