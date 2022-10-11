Givex Announces Partnership to Open Gift Card Marketplace Inside Cittamobi's Digital Wallet Reaching Thousands of Users of the Transportation Sector

The partnership between the global fintech company and the Brazilian urban mobility app launches with iFood Cards

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) announced today that it will open a gift card marketplace inside Cittamobi's digital wallet. The first initiative for the new partnership is the sale of gift cards for iFood, the leading Latin American online food delivery service, which is processed by Givex and distributed to dozens of partners through the GivexHub inside the Cittamobi digital wallet.

Global fintech company Givex serves as a central platform, or GivexHub, allowing clients like iFood to sell their gift cards in more than 100,000 points of sale, and connecting the product to more than 70 million users of the biggest digital wallets in Brazil.

Launched in 2014, the Cittamobi app's goal is to promote access to mobility, offering the best of technology alongside a pleasant travel experience, prioritizing something that everyone seeks: saving time. Launched in the app in 2020, the Cittamobi digital wallet allows users to buy credit for their metro cards in cities like São Paulo and Recife, or use their cell phone to pay for bus tickets in the city of Sorocaba. The partnership with iFood via GivexHub enables Cittamobi to offer more to its users, including digital gift cards. Cittamobi has over 16 million downloads and operates in more than 300 cities in Brazil. One of the team's goals for 2022 is to expand the app across the country and with it expand the user base, such as Rio de Janeiro, where they started the app operations in early September 2022.

Adding Cittamobi to the GivexHub enables Givex clients to sell their digital gift cards directly to Cittamobi's millions of transit users, a hard-to-reach audience for many businesses. For Cittamobi users, the app becomes much more than just a payment method for transit. The gift card marketplace gives them access to food delivery, meals and more to come, with the same ease and convenience they are used to for transportation.

"The launch of iFood Cards in the gift card marketplace is just the start of a long-term partnership between Givex and Cittamobi," said Maria Costa, Managing Director of Givex Latin America. "In August 2022 alone the app was opened 40 million times. We see a lot of potential here and are in the process of working through new strategic initiatives to continue expanding the gift card marketplace in the Cittamobi app."

"Daily social dynamics have become more and more digital, whether between people or when it comes to consuming products and accessing services," said Cesar Olmos, CEO and co-founder of Cittamobi. "Cittamobi connects passengers using public transport to their city, and with the partnership with Givex, it allows access to the delivery of food, meals and more, adding and diversifying even more the Cittamobi Digital Wallet as a facilitator in the routine."

"We believe that the partnership with Cittamobi and Givex will take the iFood Card to a new level of growth. Expanding access to the universe of possibilities that iFood offers to a dynamic audience, which focuses on everyday practicality," added Tiago Lemos, Head of Growth and Operations at iFood Card.

About Givex

Givex (TSX:GIVX) is a global fintech that offers merchants customer engagement solutions such as loyalty, promotional engine, gift card and digital exchange on a single platform. The company is integrated with more than 1,000 technology partners, creating an end-to-end solution that delivers strategic and powerful tools to customers and partners. The platform is used by many of the world's biggest brands, covering approximately 96,000 locations in over 100 countries. The company has been in Brazil for more than 13 years and operates locally through its technology in the largest market leaders, having already transacted more than 7 billion reais in its systems in Brazil alone. Learn more at www.givex.com .

About iFood

iFood, the leader in online food delivery in Latin America, has 60 million monthly orders. For nine years in the market, the company of Brazilian origin is also present in Colombia. It works alongside partners with initiatives that bring together business intelligence and management solutions for the approximately 170,000 restaurants registered in more than 1,200 cities throughout Brazil. iFood counts major investors such as Movile - a global leader in mobile marketplaces - and Just Eat - one of the world's largest online ordering companies.

About Cittamobi

With the proposal to reinvent people's mobility by offering a better experience of displacement in cities across the country, Cittamobi, which completed eight years in the market, uses technology to transform data into relevant information, creating a living network between the city and transport passengers. It is present in more than 300 cities serving more than 2 million users monthly. Bus forecast, better routes, more accessibility for people and convenience such as payments and transport card recharges, all in the palm of your hand. That's why Cittamobi, which was born in Brazil, has established itself as the largest Brazilian public transport app.

