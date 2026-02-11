GiveWise Expands GiveGenius to Help Canadian Charities Unlock More Strategic Giving

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - GiveWise Foundation Canada has announced an expanded approach to GiveGenius, its charity-facing giving solution designed to help nonprofits better support today's increasingly strategic donors.

Built through direct conversations with Canadian charities, GiveGenius helps organizations prepare for -- and confidently respond to -- donors who want to give through donor-advised funds, securities, and other non-cash assets, often with the involvement of financial advisors.

"For many charities, the challenge isn't donor generosity -- it's readiness," said Tammy Kyte, Executive Director of GiveWise Foundation Canada. "When we looked at our 2025 data, about 70% of our receipted contributions came from securities. That tells us something important: donors want to give from their wealth, not just their wallets. The challenge is that many charities aren't set up to receive those gifts yet. GiveGenius exists to close that gap -- making it easier for charities to meet donors where their generosity already lives."

Moving Beyond the "Donate Button"

As donor behaviour evolves, many charities still rely on digital tools designed primarily for one-time, credit-card donations. GiveGenius is designed to reframe digital giving -- not as a transaction, but as a pathway to deeper, more intentional support.

Through GiveGenius, charities can:

Offer donors more flexible ways to give, including complex and non-cash gifts

Support donors who are planning with financial advisors

Strengthen stewardship by aligning fundraising with long-term donor intent

Rather than replacing existing fundraising tools, GiveGenius complements them by helping charities engage donors who want to give more strategically.

Designed for the Way Donors Give Today

GiveWise data shows that a growing share of charitable dollars in Canada now comes from investments and non-cash assets, yet many charities lack the infrastructure or internal confidence to support these gifts. GiveGenius connects charities into the broader GiveWise ecosystem -- where donors and giving funds intersect -- enabling more planned, often larger gifts and stronger alignment between donors' values and charities' missions.

This approach supports charities of all sizes, particularly small and mid-sized organizations that want to grow without taking on new systems or specialist staff.

A Charity-First Approach

GiveGenius was developed with a clear principle: charities should not need to become experts in complex giving to benefit from it. By combining education, donor-ready tools, and backend support, GiveWise acts as a behind-the-scenes partner -- helping charities unlock opportunities that might otherwise be missed.

"Our goal is simple," added Kyte. "When a donor is ready to give more intentionally, the charity should be ready too."

More information about GiveGenius and how it helps charities receive larger, more strategic gifts is available on the GiveWise website.

