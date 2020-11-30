Give the Gift of Togetherness this Holiday Season with PetSmart®

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- As the holiday season quickly approaches, many people are searching for the perfect gift for loved ones. It's also a time when people may want to bring deeper meaning to holiday gift giving and select gifts that have the power to do good. This holiday season, PetSmart, the largest pet specialty retailer is teaming up with PetSmart Charities® of Canada, one of Canada's foremost funders in animal welfare, to highlight the many ways to give the most precious gift of all – the gift of togetherness.

Beginning December 1, customers can help support PetSmart Charities of Canada's mission of helping to improve the lives of pets and people in local communities across the country, by donating in the following ways:

Giving Tuesday

In honor of Giving Tuesday on December 1, PetSmart has made the commitment to match customer donations to PetSmart Charities of Canada, up to $250,000**, meaning the more that customers give, the bigger impact made in their local communities.

Holiday Hut

In select stores, customers who donate $2 to PetSmart Charities of Canada at the register are automatically entered for a chance giveaway to win a gigantic Holiday Tree Hut pet bed with a retail value of $100, and $50 PetSmart Services Gift Card*. Visit official rules.

Chance & Friends Collection

The 2020 Chance & Friends Collection features an adorable plush dog, cat, llama, dinosaur, hedgehog, wolf and unicorn, complete with a squeaker, that will delight pets and kids alike. For each in-store or online purchase, PetSmart will donate 10% to PetSmart Charities of Canada. Shoppers who aren't looking to purchase another plush toy can also make a difference in the lives of their local communities through PetSmart's annual holiday toy drive, an event store associates look forward to year round. Every PetSmart across North America has selected a local charity and invites customers to purchase and donate one of the plush toys in their toy drive. The toys are then delivered to organizations like police departments, animal shelters and other community non-profit organizations. Since the toy drive launched, a total of 1.7 million toys have been donated across North America.

Last year, more than $1.6 million was raised from the Holiday Philanthropic Collection to support PetSmart Charities' funded initiatives. In addition, more than two million plush toys were donated and distributed to people and pets in need in the communities where PetSmart operates.

Gift Cards

For customers that purchase Chance and Friends branded gift cards, PetSmart will donate 10% of the purchase price to PetSmart Charities.

"We want to thank PetSmart customers for their support to help continue our mission of supporting pets, and the communities that love them," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "By choosing to donate to PetSmart Charities, you're helping to fund grants for local change-making animal welfare organizations, and support programs like adoption events, affordable pet care initiatives and more."

To learn more about ways to give back to PetSmart Charities this holiday season or to find a local store, please, visit www.petsmart.com.

*NO PURCHASE OR DONATION NECESSARY. This Sweepstakes is sponsored by PetSmart, Inc. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada (except Quebec), who are 18 years of age or older or the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence as of the date of entry. Begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 11/02/20 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 12/14/20. One (1) Grand Prize per participating PetSmart store: A Holiday Tree Hut Pet Bed and a $50 PetSmart Services Gift Card; ARV: $150USD/$200CAN. The odds of winning are dependent on the total number of eligible Entries received for each respective drawing. Void in the Province of Quebec and where prohibited by law. Prize restrictions apply. Skill testing question required for residents of Canada. For complete Official Rules and alternate method of entry visit www.petsmart.com/holidaysweeps (US) or www.petsmart.ca/holidaysweeps (Canada).

** PetSmart will donate up to $250,000 between PetSmart Charities and PetSmart Charities of Canada to help pets in need. The amount matched for each entity based on donations received on December 1, 2020 is up to $236,000 in the U.S. and up to $14,000 in Canada.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy, Inc., which through its ownership and operation of Chewy.com, is a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S. PetSmart currently retains a controlling interest in Chewy, but Chewy operates as an independent, publicly traded (CHWY) subsidiary.

