Give the Gift of Future Cruise Travel this Holiday Season with a Holland America Line Gift Card

Digital gift cards make shopping easy and can be personalized with holiday themes

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- This holiday season, cruise fans can buy their favorite traveler the perfect gift of future cruise travel with a Holland America Line gift card. Cruising will return in 2021, and gift cards can be applied to 2021 and 2022 bookings, which are open now.

Holland America Line gift cards can be purchased online for easy, crowd-free shopping and can be sent in the form of a physical card mailed to the recipient or a digital card for instant or scheduled delivery. The digital cards come in a variety of festive holiday designs for personalization, including "Merry Christmas," "Happy Hanukkah," "Happy Holidays" and "Happy New Year's Eve."

A Holland America Line gift card can be applied to any cruise booking, whether it's to the glaciers of Alaska or palm-lined islands of the Caribbean. In addition to a cruise, gift cards can be applied toward pre-cruise purchases such as shore excursions and added to a shipboard account for onboard spending, including specialty restaurants, gift shop, spa services, gratuities, shore excursions, beverages and more.

Gift cards also can be applied to bookings made under Holland America Line's latest promotion, which kicks off Dec. 10, 2020, and runs through Feb. 28, 2021 — adding even more value. With View & Verandah, guests receive stateroom upgrades to verandah or ocean-view, a Signature Beverage Package, free one-night specialty dining, 10% off all shore excursions, 50% reduced deposit and free and reduced fares for kids. An Early Booking Bonus includes free gratuities when booked by January 5.

For more information about Holland America Line and the promotions, contact a travel advisor or call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon more than 70 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits more than 470 ports in 98 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, is under construction and will join the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently enhancing health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Our actual offerings may vary from what is displayed or described in marketing materials. Review our current Cruise Updates, Health & Safety Protocols and CDC Travel Advisories .

SOURCE Holland America Line

Related Links

http://www.hollandamerica.com

