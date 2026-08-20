Gitxsan Huwilp Government Withdraws Support for KSM Mine in Solidarity with Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation: Calls on B.C. Government and Seabridge for True Consultation

HAZELTON, BC, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Gitxsan Huwilp Government has formally withdrawn its longstanding support for Seabridge Gold's (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) KSM mine in Northwestern B.C. The move was made in solidarity with the Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation's (TSKLH) quest for meaningful consultation to address its concerns about the environmental risks a planned 52-storey-deep toxic waste pond poses to waterways on TSKLH's traditional territory. The unanimous decision by Gitxsan Huwilp Hereditary Chiefs of the Gitxsan Huwilp Government was delivered to provincial and federal government officials, as well as Seabridge Gold, on August 13, 2026.

"We stand with our neighbour, Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha, in calling on the Crown and Seabridge to collaboratively and meaningfully consult with all First Nations about major projects on our traditional lands, particularly where there is risk of environmental damage that could last generations," said Gitxsan Huwilp Government Co-Chairs, Gwiiyeehl - Brian Williams (Gigeenix) and Moolaxan - Norman Moore (Gyeets).

"Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs are looking far beyond the court order to real economic partnerships with collaboration and shared decision-making. First Nations are an essential fourth pillar of a strong northwest BC economy, with investors, corporate citizens and government being the other three. We withdraw our support for KSM until we see these other three pillars holding up their ends," said the Co-Chair Hereditary Chiefs.

Dating back to 2013, the Gitxsan Huwilp Government's prior support for KSM has been referenced by Seabridge numerous times as evidence of its successful First Nations engagement, including in Seabridge's news release following the B.C. Supreme Court's June 2026 decision to revoke KSM's Substantial Start Determination due to the province's failure to appropriately consult TSKLH.

"We thank the Gitxsan Huwilp Government for taking this significant step," said Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Chief Darlene Simpson. "Having the support of our First Nations neighbours as we seek to uphold our role as stewards of the land is truly meaningful and sends a strong message to the Province."

Chief Simpson also noted there has been misinformation circulating about TSKLH's case.

"We want to make it clear that TSKLH is not anti-development, as evidenced by our history of partnership with the resource industry. What we are is deeply concerned about the environmental and cultural impacts of putting the toxic waste dump for the largest gold mine in the world on our exclusive territory, next to pristine waterways we and wildlife rely on. KSM is a massive project in every sense. There must be solutions that don't leave us holding the toxic bag for hundreds of years."

In B.C. Supreme Court Justice Emily Burke's decision, she ordered the Province to re-open consultation with TSKLH, on the grounds the Province ignored, and allowed Seabridge to ignore, B.C.'s own findings in its Updated Ethnohistoric Report regarding recognition of TSKLH's traditional territory in the Treaty Creek Valley area, which required a higher level of consultation than took place.

"We are seeking meaningful engagement during this period of consultation ordered by the court," said Ryan Beaton, counsel for TSKLH. "To date, we have been disappointed by the Province's response and hope we don't end up back in court again. That is something no one wants."

Gitxsan, is a traditional society, governed by a system of Ayookw (laws) and (Adaakw) oral histories. The Gitxsan Laxyip (lands) covers 35,000 sq. km in Northwest BC from Terrace to Hazelton to Smithers, Gitxsan have occupied their traditional territories since time immemorial. Gitxsan control 70% of the Laxyip (lands), excluding roads, bridges and 100% of their Anaat (waters) of the upper Skeena River around Legate Creek to the Skeena's headwaters and tributaries. Gitxsan are 18,000 worldwide. Visit Gitxsan.ca

The Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation are descendants of the Laxwiiyip Tsetsaut, an independent self-governing people who occupied Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha territory at the time the British Crown asserted sovereignty in the region. Visit tsklhnation.ca.

SOURCE Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation

Media Contacts: Gitxsan Huwilp Government, Linda Bilben, Tel: 604-505-3171, Email: [email protected]; Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation, Karen McCluskey, Tel: 778-319-0149, Email: [email protected]