DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Girardin is proud to announce that its line of electric commercial vehicles is now eligible to iMHZEV federal incentive.

This news therefore allows the Girardin dealership locatioons in Drummondville QC and Brantford ON to electrify private businesses, public transport companies and urban paratransit with its Blue Bird buses and Micro Bird minibuses, of which it is the exclusive distributor in Eastern Canada. (Quebec, Ontario and the Maritime Provinces).

Girardin takes on electric commercial market in Eastern Canada - CREDIT PHOTO A. Girardin inc. (CNW Group/Girardin Blue Bird)

Approved on August 15, 2022, the Blue Bird Vision 100% electric commercial bus, the Blue Bird TX4 100% electric commercial flat-nose bus and the Micro Bird G5 electric commercial minibus are eligible for the medium and zero-emission heavy-duty trucks (iMHZEV) launched by the federal government on July 11.

This program is intended to facilitate the adoption of clean zero-emission technology by Canadian private companies for commercial use such as freight transport or for a shuttle.

This incentive in the form of a purchase rebate applied by the Girardin dealer at the time of delivery amounts to $100,000 for a Blue Bird Vision or TX4 electric bus, and $75,000 for the Micro Bird G5 electric minibus.

« We are proud to be part of the change and to contribute to the achievement of GHG reduction objectives with our complete line of 100% electric buses. We know that the initial purchase cost of an electric vehicle is significantly higher and this can make it more difficult to adopt zero-emission technologies. The iMHZEV program for zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles will make acquiring this new zero-emission technology more affordable. »

- Michel Daneault, Vice-President Sales & Service - Eastern Canada at Girardin in Drummondville, Qc.

For zero-emission commercial vehicle charging infrastructure, Girardin companies and customers can always count on the Girardin Energy division for support in their electrification project. Over the past year, Girardin Énergie has brought together a full team to offer a unique charging solution that is highly efficient, reliable and customized to the needs of the customer's fleet. In addition, software connects the terminals to a cloud computing platform that ensures optimal charging, allowing remote troubleshooting, and has a 24/7 365 assistance line.

Girardin would like to remind you that the back-to-school electric event will be held by invitation on Thursday, August 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Girardin's head office at 4000 rue Girardin in Drummondville, QC for companies wishing to learn more about the electrification of their commercial fleet.

About Girardin

Girardin has been a bus distributor for over 62 years, serving Quebec, Ontario, the Atlantic provinces, and more recently New York and Connecticut in the United States. Girardin is the official distributor of BLUE BIRD school buses and MICRO BIRD minibuses, the latter being manufactured in Quebec. Today, Girardin is the undisputed leader in electrification for school, adapted, commercial and urban transportation. Further information is available on the Girardin website: www.girardinbluebird.com

About Girardin Energy

Girardin Energy is the North American infrastructure division of Girardin and is responsible for the turnkey electrification of all vehicles through the installation of hardware and software. Girardin Énergie maximizes the value and quality of charging facilities through our advice, engineering, innovative products and professional services. For more information: www.girardinenergie.com

SOURCE Girardin Blue Bird

For further information: To participate in the Electric Back to School event or to schedule an interview, please contact: Michel Daneault, Vice-President Sales & Service - Eastern Canada, A.Girardin inc., 819 477-3222 ext. 249, 888 697-3222 ext. 238, [email protected]