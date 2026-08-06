GIP EXPANDS NATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE FOOTPRINT WITH MORE THAN $5 BILLION IN AWARDED PROJECTS

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Green Infrastructure Partners Inc. ("GIP"), one of Canada's largest vertically integrated infrastructure solutions companies, today announced its role in several significant public infrastructure developments across Canada. Collectively, these projects contribute to a portfolio of awarded work that is expected to exceed $5 billion over the life of the projects, reflecting GIP's expanding national presence and further strengthening its long-term project pipeline.

Capital Crossing Constructors--comprised of Webuild – Civil Works Inc., Samsung C&T Ontario 1 Inc., and GIP, supported by their design partner AECOM--has been selected as the Development Phase partner to the Government of Canada for the progressive design build of the Alexandra Bridge Replacement Project, a vital interprovincial corridor spanning the Ottawa River between downtown Ottawa, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec.

The development phase is part of a contract that includes the design and development work to be completed between the spring of 2026 and fall of 2027 with a focus on the collaborative development of detailed design and planning.

Further expanding GIP's involvement in major public infrastructure programs, the Mactaquac Improvement Partnership, comprised of FlatironDragados Canada Inc., Aecon Group Inc., and GIP, has executed a development phase agreement with New Brunswick Power Corporation ("NB Power") for the Mactaquac Life Achievement Project.

During the 12-month development phase, the partnership will advance project design, scheduling, and overall execution planning for various project scopes. Subject to approvals and the successful completion of the development phase, a construction contract is expected to commence on this significant multi-billion-dollar, multi-year infrastructure initiative.

The Mactaquac Life Achievement Project represents a vital investment in New Brunswick's energy future and is set to rehabilitate New Brunswick's largest hydroelectric dam and support the province's long-term energy future.

GIP will contribute its broad technical expertise to the design phase of both the Alexandra Bridge and Mactaquac projects while positioning itself to pursue future self-perform construction opportunities of various scopes of work over the next 3-5 years for the Alexandra Bridge project and the next 10 years for the Mactaquac Dam project.

In addition to these recent project developments, GIP continues to advance previously awarded strategic infrastructure initiatives. Last month, the project teams began working with the client to prioritize early works packages, minimize risk, and optimize early works schedules in connection with the progressive design build of the QEW Garden City Skyway Bridge Twinning Project, a critical transportation corridor serving the Niagara Region in Ontario. The design phase of the twinning project by the Government of Ontario was awarded in June 2025 to Skyway Bridging Partners, a consortium including GIP, FlatironDragados Canada Inc. and Construction Demathieu & Bard (CDB) Inc.

GIP also continues to advance major transportation infrastructure projects across Canada. In December 2025, GIP was the successful proponent for the McGillivray Interchange Project in Winnipeg, Manitoba under a design-build contract that includes a four-lane divided highway and a two-lane undivided overpass. Early works commenced in April 2026, with the project expected to contribute to GIP's backlog through its anticipated completion in 2030.

This project is part of Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure's ("MTI") Perimeter Freeway Initiative, with MTI publicly estimating the total project investment at approximately $235 million.

These long-duration initiatives support GIP's growing backlog, enhance revenue visibility, and create opportunities for continued participation in the delivery of Canada's critical infrastructure.

"Our participation in these projects reflects the strength of GIP's strategy, which has established us as a partner of choice for clients seeking to deliver complex infrastructure solutions," said Patrick Dovigi, Chair of the Board of GIP. At GIP, we have built a vertically integrated platform that combines diverse capabilities, self-perform expertise, and national scale within a single business model to support some of Canada's largest and most complex infrastructure projects. This approach enables us to create lasting value for our stakeholders and the communities we serve."

About Green Infrastructure Partners Inc.

Green Infrastructure Partners Inc. ("GIP") is one of Canada's largest vertically integrated infrastructure solutions companies. GIP provides comprehensive, full-lifecycle civil and transportation infrastructure solutions for public and private sector partners across Canada, delivering complex projects from initial concept and design development through to final construction and long-term asset management.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws, respectively. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and generally relate to future events, project timelines, expectations regarding construction readiness, bid potentials, or GIP's future operational and financial performance metrics. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "project," "target," "plan," "expect," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Green Infrastructure Partners Inc.

For more information: Patrick Dovigi, GIP Board Chair, 416-418-9396, [email protected]; John Pontarollo, GIP COO, 416-303-2789, [email protected]