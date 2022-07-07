GIGABYTE Z690 Motherboards Recognized for Design Excellence in Innovation and Visuals

With their robust power delivery, top-notch thermal solution, versatile expandability, and exclusive memory overclocking, GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS gaming series motherboards lead the class in every aspect, providing a perfect foundation for pairing with the powerful Intel's latest-gen processors. In terms of aesthetics, the AORUS family further stands out among numerous competitions with a series of sophisticated exteriors and modern design languages.

The Red Dot Design Award also recognized GIGABYTE's innovative motherboard design for the third consecutive year. This year, the winners are the two creator-focused Z690 AERO series motherboards. Unlike conventional design that is primarily dark, the AERO series motherboards' white and clean look is eye-catching, while ideal for distinct, white-themed PC builds. The exclusive VisionLINK, which combines power supply and transmission through a single transmission cable, can significantly improve creators' productivity.

To celebrate the Z690 series motherboards' success and recognition, GIGABYTE is hosting the 'GIGABYTE Design Week 2022' campaign with an international giveaway. Join now and vote for your favorite award-winning product for a chance to take it home! For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/DESIGNWEEK2022

SOURCE GIGABYTE

For further information: Catherine Tsai, [email protected], +886289124000