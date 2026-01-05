TAIPEI, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, today unveiled its new philosophy, "Refine & Define," at CES 2026. By refining the foundations of performance across hardware and software, GIGABYTE defines the future of AI computing, enhancing AI responsiveness, efficiency, and intuitiveness across motherboards, graphics cards, AI BOX, AI gaming laptops, and OLED gaming monitors through GIGABYTE's unified AI ecosystem.

GIGABYTE Unveils "Refine & Define" Shaping Future of AI Computing at CES 2026

Led by X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, GIGABYTE's exclusive software-hardware fusion is fully ready for the latest AMD Ryzen 9000 Series X3D processors. Leveraging an on-board hardware chip and Dynamic AI Overclocking for real-time optimization and peak performance, the flagship X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP and X870E AERO X3D WOOD in lifestyle set the new standard.

In graphics cards, the new AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY features WINDFORCE HYPERBURST Cooling, combining a separated PCB design with penetrating airflow to deliver unobstructed cooling and unlock full RTX AI computing potential. GIGABYTE also announced the availability of the AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX, a portable eGPU with 16GB VRAM, instantly supercharging ultrabook performance. The new GPU Selector application enables users to assign specific applications to designated GPUs, optimizing efficiency for demanding Generative AI workloads such as ComfyUI and LM Studio.

Extending AI performance to laptops, GiMATE, GIGABYTE's exclusive AI agent, integrates an advanced LLM with a natural "Press and Speak" feature for intuitive control. GIGABYTE redesigned the GiMATE interface, allowing AI Power Gear III to perform direct MUX switching without entering the BIOS, while GiMATE Creator adds Qwen-image capabilities, and GiMATE Coder expands intuitive coding functionality. Hardware upgrades across the AORUS MASTER 16, AERO X16, and GAMING A18 PRO further elevate AI creation, productivity, and gaming performance. Complementing the experience, GIGABYTE introduces HyperNits to enhance HDR and AI Picture Mode to elevate SDR, maximizing OLED performance across the ultra-wide QD-OLED MO34WQC36, 4K QD-OLED MO32U24, glossy 4th-gen WOLED MO27Q28GR, and the new white 27-inch QD-OLED MO27Q2A ICE gaming monitors.

GIGABYTE's AI innovations firsthand through live demonstrations across motherboards, graphics cards, AI gaming laptops, OLED gaming monitors, and the AI TOP System at CES 2026. For further details, please visit the GIGABYTE EVENT | CES 2026 , or visit the GIGABYTE Booth (#8519 at LVCC North Hall), or GIGABYTE Ballroom for media and VIPs at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center.

SOURCE GIGABYTE

