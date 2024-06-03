TAIPEI, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced GIGABYTE AI TOP, a groundbreaking solution for local AI on the launch event one day prior to COMPUTEX 2024. Eddie Lin, CEO of GIGABYTE declared that GIGABYTE AI TOP is born through the motto "Train Your Own AI on Your Desk," aiming to complete the last mile in the booming era of local AI. Following GIGABYTE AI PC launched earlier this year at CES 2024, GIGABYTE AI TOP will further fuel the growth in generative AI, as the second pillar of the strategic framework of GIGABYTE AI.

GIGABYTE Unveils AI TOP as Solution to Local AI Training at COMPUTEX 2024 (PRNewsfoto/GIGABYTE)

GIGABYTE AI TOP is the all-round solution for AI models to be trained locally, featuring the AI TOP Utility, the AI TOP Hardware, and the AI TOP Tutor. The AI TOP Utility is a reinvented software with friendly user interfaces and experience, supporting up to 236B-parameter large language models while maintaining privacy and security. The AI TOP Hardware offers flexibility and upgradability compared to traditional training solutions on the cloud and is suitable for standard electrical systems without extra cost in electricity construction. The AI TOP Tutor provides comprehensive consultation for AI TOP solutions, intuitive set-up guidance, and technical support. All these features make GIGABYTE AI TOP easily adapted by both beginners and professionals to start up their local AI training projects.

A variety of GIGABYTE products are featured in the AI TOP Hardware, including motherboards, graphics cards, SSDs, and power supply units. One of the event's highlights was revealing the Radeon PRO W7900 AI TOP 48G and Radeon PRO W7800 32G. Their presence makes GIGABYTE the first and the only professional graphics card partner on the market that collaborates with the AMD Radeon PRO series. "GIGABYTE's persistent pursuit in quality and reliability strengthens our partnership with leading silicon giants in making the world better with AI," Eddie Lin addressed the audience at the launch event.

GIGABYTE has been working closely with top chip leaders such as partnering with NVIDIA to launch high-end RTX AI PCs, delivering exceptional user experiences. GIGABYTE reaffirms its leadership in the AI PC market and its commitment to building a robust AI ecosystem with industry leaders by unveiling new AI devices and solutions, showcasing several AI PCs, and presenting a comprehensive blueprint for AI advancements. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_COMPUTEX2024

SOURCE GIGABYTE

For further information: Jessica Yu, 886-02-8912-4000 #1575, [email protected]