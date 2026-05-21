TAIPEI, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces that its innovations have been honored at the COMPUTEX 2026 Best Choice Award, recognizing innovative AI technologies in the motherboard, graphics card, and laptop categories. The award-winning lineup reflects GIGABYTE's focus on enabling scalable AI deployment through platforms that balance performance and stability across gaming and productivity needs.

GIGABYTE's Cutting-edge Innovations Recognized with COMPUTEX 2026 Best Choice Award

The X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP was awarded as a flagship motherboard purpose-built for local AI computing, addressing the real-world demands of generative AI and professional workloads, where sustained performance, thermal control, and high-speed data processing are critical. At its core is X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, powered by a built-in dynamic AI overclocking model and hardware chip to optimize CPU parameters in real time. By tuning frequency, power, and thermal response based on workload demands, it unlocks higher performance while maintaining stability. Supporting this, reinforced architecture, real-time system monitoring, CPU Thermal Matrix, and DDR Wind Blade XTREME active cooling enable sustained, reliable local AI performance.

The AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX earned its status by bringing near-desktop-level AI performance to laptops, breaking the bandwidth and thermal limitations of traditional eGPU, through a fully integrated local AI computing solution for edge deployment. Equipped with an NVIDIA Blackwell architecture GeForce RTX 5090, Thunderbolt 5, and 32GB VRAM, it delivers over 3,000 AI TOPS for generative AI, LLM inference, and demanding graphics workloads. GPU Selector further enhances flexibility with drag-and-drop app assignment, allowing users to allocate tasks across the internal GPU, AORUS AI BOX eGPU, and multi-GPU laptop environments for optimized performance.

The AORUS MASTER 16 was honored for its stable and predictable performance across long-duration workloads, from high-frame-rate gaming and 4K video editing to 3D rendering and local AI computing. A key enabler is GiMATE, GIGABYTE's exclusive AI agent, which intelligently optimizes power, cooling, and performance based on usage scenarios. Supporting this is advanced WINDFORCE INFINITY EX cooling, engineered to sustain high-performance operation in a world-leading 19.9 mm-thin chassis, while enabling a 0dB ambient experience in low usage scenarios. This holistic approach to system integration secures a distinctive market presence for GIGABYTE in the flagship gaming laptop segment.

Together, these innovations reflect GIGABYTE's vision of transforming local AI computing into an integrated, scalable AI ecosystem across desktop, edge, and mobile platforms. Please visit GIGABYTE for more product details.

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Esther Feng, [email protected]