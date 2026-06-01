TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced its AORUS ELITE Series monitor lineup, bringing together next-generation Tandem OLED technology and the world's first 5K Multi Mode Mini LED glossy gaming monitor across 27 to 32-inch models. The new series combines premium visual quality, exclusive Tactical Features, and intelligent panel protection to cater to a wide range of performance and productivity needs.

GIGABYTE Introduces the AORUS ELITE Series Gaming Monitor Across OLED and Mini LED Technologies

Leading the lineup is the world's first 27-inch 5K Mini LED glossy gaming monitor, delivering Retina-level 218 PPI clarity, backed by 2,304-zone local dimming for precise contrast control. Multi-Mode support enables seamless switching across 5K 165Hz, 4K 220Hz and QHD 330Hz, adapting to both sharper visuals and ultra-smooth gameplay. The AORUS ELITE OLED Series advances panel technology with fourth-generation Tandem OLED and RealBlack Glossy surface, reaching HDR peak brightness up to 1,500 nits. The FO32U24GP pushes the experience further with Dual Mode and DP 2.1 UHBR20 delivering up to 80Gbps full-bandwidth connectivity, while FO27Q28G completes the lineup for a broader range of configurations.

What sets the AORUS ELITE Series apart is GIGABYTE's suite of exclusive technologies. HyperNits intelligently boosts HDR brightness while preserving highlight detail, AI Picture Mode optimizes SDR content across varying scenarios, and AI Super Resolution, exclusive to the FM275K16P, sharpens image clarity through intelligent upscaling. These models inherit proprietary Tactical Features and introduce brand-new Tactical HUD, which anchors critical screen zones for instant situational awareness, and Tactical Crosshair, which auto-adapts red and green color contrast for distraction-free aiming across changing backgrounds.

Long-term panel reliability is addressed through AI OLED CARE PRO with AI sensor technology. Auto Lock reduces unnecessary panel usage when users step away, Adaptive Light adjusts brightness based on ambient conditions, and Automatic Pixel Clean runs silently in the background. Eye Care Reminder tracks cumulative usage time and prompts users to take breaks at the right moment. Underpinning it all, enhanced thermal design with integrated heat pipes ensures consistent OLED performance over the long run.

Please visit ENTER INFINITY at the GIGABYTE Consumer Booth, 4F Booth No. M0520 at COMPUTEX 2026, and explore more at GIGABYTE EVENT│ENTER INFINITY.

SOURCE GIGABYTE

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