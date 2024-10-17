TAIPEI, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- GIGABYTE AORUS is set to deliver cutting-edge AI experiences at Paris Games Week 2024 with the "AORUS Infinity" theme, bringing immersive experiences fueled by powerful and innovative AI technology for gamers with the latest gaming hardware, including GIGABYTE AI PCs, OLED monitors, and the newly launched Intel Z890 series motherboards. Meanwhile, attendees can join in top-tier gaming experiences, competing for exclusive prizes in various game challenges at the booth.

GIGABYTE AORUS AI Power Redefines the Ultimate Gaming Experience at Paris Games Week 2024

The AORUS 17X, 16X, and GIGABYTE G6X, powered by Intel® 14th Gen HX processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 GPUs, deliver up to 8x higher FPS in modern games and 13x faster image generation. The AORUS AI PCs exclusively feature GIGABYTE AI Nexus technology, which includes AI Boost, leveraging AI for dynamically overclocking during intense gaming sessions. AI Power Gear can intelligently extend battery life by switching off the discrete GPU when the laptop is unplugged, and AI Generator offers on-device generative AI utilities for quick startups.

Moreover, the visual-stunning lineups of OLED monitors range from 32" to 49", including two Red Dot award-winning models, the MO34WQC2 and the FO32U2P, the world's first DP2.1 UHBR20 gaming monitor.

AORUS will showcase an all-white PC setup featuring the newly launched Z890 AORUS PRO ICE motherboard, AORUS RTX 4080 SUPER XTREME ICE graphics card, and the sleek GIGABYTE C500 Stealth ICE panoramic case, complemented by the M27QA ICE gaming monitor. Additionally, the new Intel Z890 series motherboards, including the MASTER, ELITE, and PRO ICE models, will make their debut at Paris Games Week 2024.

AORUS will deliver major gaming highlights, including Capcom "Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess", and Game Science "Black Myth: Wukong", offering a high-end PC gaming experience. Also, the gamers get the chance to win exclusive AORUS prizes from the Game modules "Counter-Strike 2", "Forza Motorsport", and "Street Fighter 6".

For those unable to attend in person, AORUS is launching an online campaign, "Fly with AORUS," offering the participants a chance to win a GIGABYTE M27QA ICE Gaming Monitor. Stay updated by following AORUS on Instagram for more event information and updates.

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Esther Feng, [email protected]