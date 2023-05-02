Gibson Energy Announces Voting Results for Election of Board of Directors

Gibson Energy Inc.

May 02, 2023, 16:01 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today the voting results for the election of directors at the Company's hybrid annual general meeting of shareholders that was held on May 2, 2023.

Voting Results
Gibson Energy Announces Voting Results for Election of Board of Directors (CNW Group/Gibson Energy Inc.)
Name of Nominee

Votes For

(%) For

Votes Withheld

(%) Withheld

James M. Estey

95,063,093

95.514 %

4,465,220

4.486 %

Douglas P. Bloom

98,853,385

99.322 %

674,928

0.678 %

James J. Cleary

98,626,636

99.094 %

901,677

0.906 %

Judy E. Cotte

99,296,245

99.767 %

232,068

0.233 %

Heidi L. Dutton

99,428,208

99.899 %

100,105

0.101 %

John L. Festival

99,314,309

99.785 %

214,004

0.215 %

Diane A. Kazarian

99,317,133

99.788 %

211,180

0.212 %

Margaret C. Montana

98,731,960

99.200 %

796,353

0.800 %

Steven R. Spaulding

99,433,779

99.905 %

94,534

0.095 %


For complete voting results, please see the Report of Voting Results available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Gibson

Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") (TSX: GEI), is a Canadian-based liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products.  Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies
Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations
Phone: (403) 776-3146
Email: [email protected] 

