Gibson Energy Announces Voting Results for Election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today the voting results for the election of directors at the Company's hybrid annual general meeting of shareholders that was held on May 2, 2023.

Name of Nominee Votes For (%) For Votes Withheld (%) Withheld James M. Estey 95,063,093 95.514 % 4,465,220 4.486 % Douglas P. Bloom 98,853,385 99.322 % 674,928 0.678 % James J. Cleary 98,626,636 99.094 % 901,677 0.906 % Judy E. Cotte 99,296,245 99.767 % 232,068 0.233 % Heidi L. Dutton 99,428,208 99.899 % 100,105 0.101 % John L. Festival 99,314,309 99.785 % 214,004 0.215 % Diane A. Kazarian 99,317,133 99.788 % 211,180 0.212 % Margaret C. Montana 98,731,960 99.200 % 796,353 0.800 % Steven R. Spaulding 99,433,779 99.905 % 94,534 0.095 %



For complete voting results, please see the Report of Voting Results available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Gibson

Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") (TSX: GEI), is a Canadian-based liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

