CALGARY, AB, Jan. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") announced today that John Festival has resigned from its Board of Directors, effective immediately, in order to focus on his increasing professional commitments.

John Festival was appointed a Director of Gibson in 2018 and served as a member of both the Health and Safety Committee and the Sustainability and ESG Committee. During his time with the Gibson Board, John leveraged his over three decades of experience in the oil and gas industry to provide valuable guidance and insight.

View PDF Gibson Energy Announces Director Resignation (CNW Group/Gibson Energy Inc.)

"John made considerable contributions to Gibson during his Board tenure," said James Estey, Chair of the Board. "In addition to being a thoughtful and effective contributor to Committees he served on, John offered sound operational oversight and we benefitted from his leadership and industry knowledge. On behalf of the Board and Management, I would like to thank John for his longstanding commitment to Gibson and we wish him all best in the future."

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside, Texas, and including a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Beth Pollock

Vice President, Capital Markets & Risk

Phone: (403) 992-6478

Email: [email protected]

Media:

Wendy Robinson

Director, Communications & Brand

Phone: (403) 827-6057

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Gibson Energy Inc.