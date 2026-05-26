GHGSat Appoints Jean-Marc Nasr as Independent Chair of the Board

Nasr to Lead Board as Chair and CEO Roles Are Separated

MONTREAL, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - GHGSat, the world's leading commercial greenhouse gas monitoring satellite company, today announced the appointment of Jean-Marc Nasr as Independent Chair of its Board of Directors, effective immediately. In connection with this appointment, the Board has separated the roles of Chair and Chief Executive Officer, with Stéphane Germain continuing in the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Jean-Marc Nasr brings nearly four decades of leadership experience spanning satellite technology, Earth observation, and international space programmes. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Head of Space Systems at Airbus Defence and Space, where he oversaw one of the world's largest commercial and institutional space portfolios -- including satellite constellations, launch programmes, and government intelligence systems across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. Earlier in his career, he served as Senior Vice President marketing & Sales for the Airbus Defense &Space division in Europe Middle East and Africa. He also served as President and CEO of Spot Image, commercialising the SPOT satellite constellation's imagery on global markets. He holds an Engineering Degree from SUPELEC and a PhD in Physics from Paris University, and has been recognised as Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur and Chevalier de l'Ordre national du Mérite.

This governance evolution reflects GHGSat's growth trajectory and the Board's commitment to building the leadership structure needed to support the company's next chapter. Separating these responsibilities allows each leader to focus their efforts where they can have the greatest impact: the Chair providing independent board oversight and strategic counsel, and the CEO driving execution and day-to-day operations.

"As GHGSat continues to grow in scale and global reach, this is the right moment to put in place a governance structure that matches where we are headed," said Stéphane Germain, Chief Executive Officer of GHGSat. "Jean-Marc brings extraordinary depth in building commercial businesses from satellite technology -- something he has done across four decades at the highest levels of the international space industry. I look forward to partnering with him as we pursue GHGSat's next stage of growth."

"GHGSat has built something genuinely unique -- the world's most capable satellite constellation for greenhouse gas monitoring, at a moment when the demand for emissions transparency has never been greater," said Jean-Marc Nasr. "The company has an exceptional foundation, and I look forward to working alongside Stéphane and the rest of the Board to support the management team as they continue to build this business and expand its global impact."

The separation of the Chair and CEO roles reflects a governance principle widely adopted across North America, and particularly prevalent among Canadian companies. The structure enables the CEO to focus on delivering the company's strategy and managing day-to-day business, while the Chair leads the Board in its independent oversight, advisory, and governance responsibilities.

Stéphane Germain founded GHGSat in 2011 and has served as Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer since the company's inception, leading it through the development and commercial launch of the world's first dedicated greenhouse gas monitoring constellation. Under his leadership, GHGSat has grown to more than 120 employees, deployed 15 satellites capable of detecting emissions from individual point sources, and established data partnerships with some of the world's largest oil, gas, and industrial companies.

About GHGSat

GHGSat designs, develops, and operates proprietary satellite technology to provide the highest-resolution greenhouse gas monitoring data available from space. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, GHGSat serves industrial operators, regulators, and financial institutions seeking to measure, monitor, and manage their emissions with precision. Its constellation can detect methane and CO₂ emissions from point sources as small as individual oil and gas wells -- a capability unmatched by any other commercial or government satellite mission.

SOURCE GHGSAT INC

For media inquiries: Mark Carnevale, Director of Marketing & Partnerships, [email protected], (416) 434-6701, ghgsat.com