GFL International Co. Ltd. - SHAREHOLDER PRESS RELEASE

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - GFL International Co., Limited (the "Shareholder") announces the filing of an early warning report in connection with the acquisition of direction or control over 3,274,730 common shares (the "Shares") and 239,240 Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants" and together with the Shares, the "Acquired Securities") of the Company, in the capital of Lithium Africa Corp. (formerly, Lombard Street Capital Corp.) (the "Issuer"). The Acquired Securities were acquired on 11 February, 2026 pursuant to a merger involving the Issuer, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Issuer and Lithium Africa Resources Corp., an exempted company registered by way of continuation under the laws of the Cayman Islands ("LARC"), pursuant to which the Issuer acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of LARC on a 1:1 basis (the "Transaction").

In connection with the Transaction, as more fully described in the Issuer's filing statement (the "Filing Statement") dated December 23, 2025, the Issuer effected a consolidation on the basis of one (1) postconsolidation common share for every 24 pre-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"). The Acquired Securities were issued in exchange for 3,274,730 common shares and 239,240 common share purchase warrants of LARC controlled or directed by the Shareholder. The Shareholder has control or direction over 3,274,730 Shares representing 16% of the Shares outstanding on a non-diluted basis. Assuming exercise of the Warrants, the Shareholder has direction or control over 3,513,970 Common Shares, representing 17.0% of the Common Shares outstanding on a partially diluted basis.

An Early Warning Report respecting the acquisition has been filed under the Issuer's SEDAR+ profile. A copy of the Shareholder's early warning report may be obtained on the Issuer's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca or by contacting the Shareholder by email to ZHANG Tong ([email protected]).

SOURCE GFL International Co. Ltd.