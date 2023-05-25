GFL Environmental Inc. Awarded 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Award

VAUGHAN, ON, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that it has been awarded a SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) 2023 Business Sustainability Award.

GFL was awarded a SEAL Environmental Initiative Award for its renewable natural gas initiative at several of its landfills. The Environmental Initiative Award recognizes individual programs that demonstrate leadership and commitment to a sustainable future. Key selection criteria included demonstrating environmental impact, innovation and level of investment.

"We formed GFL Renewables in 2021 to be our platform for accelerating the development of renewable energy projects with a focus on renewable natural gas at our landfills. By doing so, we are supporting both our internal sustainability goals as well as a global low carbon energy transition by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from our landfills and through the use of RNG to replace virgin fuel applications," said Patrick Dovigi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GFL. "We are honored to receive the SEAL Environmental Initiative Award in recognition of our efforts to be a circular economy and climate leader in the environmental services industry."

GFL is scheduled to bring three RNG projects online in the second half of 2023 with additional renewable energy projects expected to come online in 2024 and 2025. The landfill gas to energy projects will help GFL achieve our key sustainability goals of decreasing our scope 1 and 2 emissions by 15%, doubling our beneficial use of biogas and increasing our use of RNG to power our CNG fleet in the United States.

More information on our Sustainability Action Plan can be found in our 2021 Sustainability Report at www.gflenv.com/sustainability.

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management and soil remediation services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in more than half of the U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 20,000 employees.

