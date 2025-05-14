GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VAUGHAN, ON, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held today virtually via live audio webcast.

Shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

% (a) Patrick Dovigi

408,801,093

94.42 %

24,168,125

5.58 % (b) Dino Chiesa

346,112,656

79.14 %

91,244,670

20.86 % (c) Violet Konkle

428,092,900

98.87 %

4,876,320

1.13 % (d) Sandra Levy

356,489,049

81.51 %

80,868,278

18.49 % (e) Jessica McDonald

356,449,998

81.50 %

80,907,329

18.50 % (f) Arun Nayar

346,717,659

79.28 %

90,639,668

20.72 % (g) Paolo Notarnicola

340,369,808

77.82 %

96,987,519

22.18 % (h) Ven Poole

428,134,474

98.88 %

4,834,746

1.12 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 18 U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of approximately 15,000 employees.

For more information:

Patrick Dovigi

+1 905 326-0101

[email protected]

SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.