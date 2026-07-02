GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MIAMI BEACH, FL, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a cash dividend of US$0.0169 for each outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share of the Company for the second quarter of 2026.

The cash dividend will be paid on July 31, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 13, 2026. The Company has designated this dividend as an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About GFL

GFL is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing comprehensive solid waste management services from its platform of facilities throughout Canada and 18 U.S. states. GFL has a workforce of more than 15,000 employees across its organization.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes certain "forward-looking statements", which are not guarantees or assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements are related to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. GFL undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of any future dividends remains at the discretion of GFL's Board of Directors.

For more information:

Patrick Dovigi

+1 905-326-0101

[email protected]

SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.