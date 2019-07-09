GFL Announces Acquisition of Soil Safe

TORONTO, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - GFL Environmental Inc. ("GFL") announced today its acquisition of the Soil Safe group of companies ("Soil Safe").

Since its inception in 1989, Soil Safe has recycled over 30 million tons of non-hazardous petroleum contaminated soil for beneficial reuse outside of landfills. At its facilities in New Jersey and Maryland, Soil Safe recycles contaminated soil into an engineered soil product meeting regulatory and end-market specifications that is used in a wide range of applications including capping material, road base and structural and general fill. Soil Safe's California facility is the largest non-hazardous thermal treatment operation in the state from which it produces a clean recycled soil product for beneficial reuse in both brownfield and greenfield development applications.

"Soil Safe and its management team led by Mark Smith, are recognized as industry leaders in contaminated soil recycling and the development of inert soil products for beneficial use in sustainable construction and green building applications. GFL is one of the largest processors of contaminated soils in Canada and our acquisition of Soil Safe is in keeping with our strategy of replicating all of our service offerings in the US," said Patrick Dovigi, GFL's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Soil Safe's in-house expertise and recycled products complement and extend our existing capabilities as we build our infrastructure business to service our customers' needs across North America. We are excited to welcome Soil Safe and its employees to the GFL team."

About GFL Environmental Inc.

GFL, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a diversified environmental services company providing a comprehensive line of solid waste, infrastructure and soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities across Canada and in 20 states in the United States. GFL has a workforce of more than 9,500 employees and provides its broad range of environmental services to more than 135,000 commercial and industrial customers and its solid waste collection services to more than 4 million households.

Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain forward-looking information including but not limited to the integration and strategic fit of Soil Safe with GFL's existing operations, the benefits of the Soil Safe acquisition, including cross-selling opportunities and future growth and GFL's performance and service offerings following completion of the Soil Safe acquisition. Such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analysis made by GFL in light of its experience and perception of current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to GFL's expectations and predictions is subject to market conditions and a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from GFL's expectations.

