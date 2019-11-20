GFL Announces Acquisition of AGI Group of Companies

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - GFL Environmental Inc. ("GFL") announced today that it has acquired the AGI group of companies, including Ground Force Environmental, Robert Cooke Trucking and WasteAway Recycling Environmental (collectively, "AGI").

AGI is a leading provider of environmental remediation and waste management services, primarily within the Kitchener-Waterloo area.

"The acquisition of AGI expands and complements GFL's existing liquid waste and soil remediation capabilities in Southwestern Ontario," said Patrick Dovigi, GFL's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to welcoming AGI's management team and employees, led by Dan Forsyth, to the GFL team, and continuing to provide its customers with sustainable environmental solutions."

About GFL Environmental Inc.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities across Canada and in 23 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and provides its broad range of environmental services to more than 135,000 commercial and industrial customers and its solid waste collection services to more than 4 million households.

Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain forward-looking information including but not limited to the integration and strategic fit of AGI's operations with GFL's existing operations, the benefits of the acquisition, and GFL's performance and service offerings following completion of the acquisition. Such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analysis made by GFL in light of its experience and perception of current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to GFL's expectations and predictions is subject to market conditions and a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from GFL's expectations.

SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.

For further information: Patrick Dovigi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, +1 905-326-0101, pdovigi@gflenv.com|

Related Links

http://www.gflenv.com

