GFI ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF YOFIIT PLANT-BASED MILK IN COSTCO

YoFiit plant-based milk is made with chickpeas, pea protein and flax, providing a uniquely nutritious plant-based milk differentiated from its competitors. "With 10 times more protein than the typical almond milk, 3 to 4 times more protein than oat milk and zero added sugar, YoFiit plant-based milk is the perfect add-on to smoothies for a nutrition boost. It also froths extremely well, making it a versatile product," commented Marie Amazan, President of YoFiit.

YoFiit plant-based milk is available in a larger format at Costco with six units per box, providing a convenient package for consumers who are incorporating it in their daily routine for smoothies and other applications.

"We're very excited to see the continued growth in our YoFiit brand through this milestone listing at Costco. The team at YoFiit has done a tremendous job in developing this leading-edge product with an unparalleled nutritional profile in the marketplace," commented David Hanna, GFI's CEO. "YoFiit's advanced plant-based product line is a cornerstone in GFI's strategy of deploying ag tech to create unique products that connect our business from farm to fork," he added.

About GFI

GFI is a fast-growing Canadian owned and operated plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world.

GFI's vision is to become a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based company providing traceable, locally sourced, healthy and sustainable food and ingredients. Through recent acquisition and development activities, GFI now offers a full suite of Plant-Based Consumer Packaged goods with over 20 SKUs under the YoFiit, Bentilia and Five Peas in Love brands.

Disclaimer

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Service Provider (as defined policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Forward looking statements in this press release include without limitation GFI's business objectives. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. GFI undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of GFI, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although GFI believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond GFI's control, including the risk factors discussed in GFI's Filing Statement dated May 30, 2022, which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. GFI disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

