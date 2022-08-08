GFI Announces Bentilia brand refresh in preparation for North American market re-launch

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. ("GFI" or the "Company") announced today the completion of a new brand look and profile for the Bentilia pasta product portfolio in preparation for a major expansion into the US and Canadian markets, including brand new packaging, streamlined assortment, and an updated website (www.bentilia.com) and social media presence.

Bentilia is a healthy and delicious brand offering a line-up of premium, gluten-free products in the fast-growing plant-based pasta space.

GFI Announces Bentilia brand refresh (CNW Group/Global Food and Ingredients)

Bentilia's premium line-up of pastas:

comes in four varieties: three red lentil-based SKUs (penne, rotini, elbow) and a fourth superfood Ziti SKU, Bentilia 10, which includes 10 additional superfoods on top of the core red lentil ingredient.

are gluten-free, nutrient-rich, and low in sodium and saturated fats.

provide naturally high levels of fiber and protein from 100% lentils sourced directly from local farmers, with no additives.

have an exceptional taste and sensory profile, which represents a clear competitive advantage for the portfolio in the gluten-free pasta market.

are good for you and good for earth as lentils are regenerative to the earth, naturally returning nitrogen to the soil from the air and replacing chemical fertilisers.

are perfect for the whole family, health enthusiasts and pasta lovers alike!

"The Bentilia brand has already been able to build a dedicated consumer base over the past 5 years due to its phenomenal taste and gluten-free profile," said Prashant Jairaj, VP of Plant-Based Consumer Products at GFI. "it was only appropriate that we relaunch the brand with a more contemporary approach that better reflects the ubiquitous appeal of this product among not only plant-based consumers, but the foodie in all of us that enjoys delicious, easy-to-prep meals as well."

The new Bentilia branding officially launched on August 6th at Vegandale Toronto this past weekend. Bentilia partnered with prominent chef Luke Hayes for the event, serving up premium recipes featuring the pasta for festival go-ers to taste. Bentilia will begin shipments in the new packaging to both its North American direct consumers and brick & mortar locations on August 15th.

GFI acquired Bentilia on March 25, 2022, as part of the company's core farm-to-fork strategy, connecting GFI's farm-based ingredient sourcing and local processing with a suite of healthy, natural high protein plant-based consumer products.

About Global Food and Ingredients Ltd.

GFI is a fast-growing Canadian owned and operated plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global market for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crop ingredients. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer

Packaged Goods. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Saskatchewan and Alberta and ships to 37 countries across the world.

SOURCE Global Food and Ingredients

For further information: Bill Murray, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Tel: (416) 840-6801, Website: www.gfiglobalfood.com, Social media links: https://linktr.ee/gfi.globalfood; Prashant Jairaj, VP of Plant-Based Consumer Products, [email protected]: (647) 779-1261, www.bentilia.com, www.instagram.com/bentilia.pasta/