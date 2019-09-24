Geyser Brands' Subsidiary Receives Natural Health Product Number from Health Canada

According to the Allied Market Research, the global topical pain relief market garnered $7.48 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $13.28 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. With distribution through traditional retailers and direct-to-consumer, products are expected to hit shelves in October, 2019.

The Solace subsidiary carries the Apothecary line of brands including:

Apothecary Naturals : 100% all-natural, organic, hemp-based products for everything from skin care to pain relief.

Website: https://www.apothecarynaturals.ca/

Apawthecary Pets: 100% all-natural wellness products for pet pain and anxiety.

Website: https://www.apawthecarypets.com/

Wildtails: 100% all-natural, freeze-dried, single-ingredient and nano-hemp infused pet foods and treats.

Website: https://www.wildtailspet.com/

Apothecary Ink: Antibacterial skin preparation, pain control and skin care for new and old tattoos.

Website: https://www.apothecaryink.com

"Receiving our NPN supports our vision to develop and build brands based on trust and credibility in an emerging but heavily regulated industry. Our continued focus on natural, healthy ingredients along with world-class formulations has been recognized with this NPN and we look forward to rolling these out in Canada as a first step in building a global presence", stated Geyser Brands Chairman, Brad Kersch. "We have over 15,000 square feet of GMP-rated manufacturing space and our plans are to increase our capacity significantly in preparation for the next growth phase in the cannabis space", he added.

Solace was also granted a Site License from Health Canada for its Coquitlam operations. The site licence holder, indicates sites that have been authorized to manufacture, package, label and/or import natural health products by Health Canada.

About Geyser Brands

Geyser Brands develops consumer product brands that use hemp and CBD as a value-added ingredient. These involve next-generation formulas that focus on the mix of cannabinoids for specific conditions such as insomnia, anxiety and pain. Proprietary delivery technologies include all natural nano-technology, slow-release mechanisms and non-molecule degrading baking processes. In anticipation of coming edibles legislation, and with its Health Canada approved Licensed Production Facility, Geyser Brands has 15,000 sqft in two GMP facilities in Vancouver for edibles.

For more information, visit Geyser Brands' website at www.geyserbrands.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andreas Thatcher"

____________________________________

Andreas Thatcher

Director and CEO

andreas@geyserinc.ca

