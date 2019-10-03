Geyser Brands Launches New Premium Brand Line, SToND Naturals

Through its wholly-owned Licensed Production facility, the Company also plans to extend the brand into the regulated Cannabis space with the substitution of CBD for Seed oil in the same formulations.

"I am thrilled to finally debut this brand. Our team has put a tremendous amount of hard work into this and we firmly believe that the product will show that. The SToND products come in sustainable packaging with the belief that we need to take care of ourselves as well as our environment", commented Brad Kersch, Chairman of Geyser Brands. "We are in the final stages of opening up our e-commerce platform for online sales as well as several third-parties to get these products on shelves", he added.

About Geyser Brands

Geyser Brands Inc. develops consumer product brands in the health and wellness sector that use hemp and CBD as a value-added ingredient. These involve next-generation formulas that focus on the mix of cannabinoids for specific conditions such as insomnia, anxiety and pain. Proprietary delivery technologies include all natural nano-technology, slow-release mechanisms and non-molecule degrading baking processes. In anticipation of coming edibles legislation, and with its Health Canada approved Licensed Production Facility, Geyser Brands has 15,000 sqft in two GMP facilities in Vancouver for edibles.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Forward‐looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the marijuana industry in general such as operational risks in growing; competition; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and government regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information relating to Geyser is available at www.sedar.com.

