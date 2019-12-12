Geyser Brands Inc. Announces Andreas Thatcher as Interim CFO

/THIS NEWS RELEASE, PROVIDED PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE CANADIAN REQUIREMENTS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION OR APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS./

VANCOUVER, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Geyser Brands Inc. (formerly Kanzen Capital Corp.) (TSX-V: GYSR) ("Geyser Brands" or the "Company) announces that Andreas Thatcher has taken on the role of Interim CFO, effective immediately. Gordon Clissold is no longer acting as CFO, and Carlo Valente has resigned from the Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Clissold and Mr. Valente for their contributions and wishes them all the best in future endeavours.

About Geyser Brands

Geyser Brands Inc. is a consumer health and wellness company operating within the regulatory framework of the Canadian cannabis industry. Geyser owns a suite of several consumer and pet brands within the consumer packaged goods market that are offered nationwide at many recognized retailers. The Company owns cultivation, processing and research licenses as well as GMP manufacturing space in two facilities near Vancouver, BC. Geyser's proprietary delivery technologies include all-natural nanotechnology, slow-release mechanisms and a non-molecule-degrading baking process. The Company provides cannabis-industry expertise for product formulation, manufacturing and end-use distribution.

For more information, visit Geyser Brands' website at www.geyserbrands.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andreas Thatcher"

____________________________________

Andreas Thatcher

Director and CEO

athatcher@geyserbrands.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Forward‐looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the marijuana industry in general such as operational risks in growing; competition; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and government regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information relating to Geyser is available at www.sedar.com.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Geyser Brands Inc.

For further information: #330 - 321 Water Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6B 1B8, www.geyserbrands.com | info@geyserbrands.com

Related Links

http://www.geyserbrands.com/

