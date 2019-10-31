Geyser Brands Establishes Independent Board with Key Appointments

VANCOUVER, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Geyser Brands Inc. (formerly Kanzen Capital Corp.) (TSX-V: GYSR) ("Geyser Brands" or the "Company) is pleased to announce the appointments of advertising legend, Mr. Frank Palmer, Mr. Carlo Valente, a senior finance, capital markets and M&A expert, and Mr. Timothy Murphy, an international lawyer and business executive as Independent Directors, effective October 30, 2019.

Mr. Frank Palmer is one of the advertising community's most respected leaders and humanitarians. Mr. Palmer founded and led DDB Canada for over 50 years growing it into an industry powerhouse. Today, DDB Canada remains the country's most creatively acclaimed, internationally recognized marketing communications agency that changed the face of Canadian advertising.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the industry, Mr. Palmer was inducted into the Canadian Marketing Hall of Legends by the American Marketing Association and is a recipient of the Association of Canadian Advertisers' prestigious Gold Medal Award.

Frank Palmer commented, "I am thrilled to join the Geyser Brands Board and help bring their present and future brands to life and take them to the next level. Health and wellness is rapidly changing and evolving, and is front of mind for all demographics. I look forward to contributing and supporting Geyser Brands in their endeavor to service this growing sector."

Mr. Carlo Valente is a seasoned finance professional with over twenty years of international business expertise in M&A, capital markets, finance and accounting, and corporate advisory experience ranging from start-up companies to large, multinational corporations.

Mr. Valente held successive roles at PwC from 1997 to 2012 where he ultimately held the position of Managing Director of PwC's Transaction Services group. During his tenure, Mr. Valente oversaw more than 100 M&A and divesture mandates in North America and Europe that involved assignments for some of the world's largest private equity firms, pension funds, and corporations. Carlo currently serves as the Executive VP of Business Development for a boutique merchant bank where he has also been the Chief Financial Officer for six different publicly listed and private companies and has been directly involved in more than C$200 million in financings.

Mr. Valente is a Canadian CPA and obtained a BBA from Simon Fraser University.

Mr. Timothy Murphy is an experienced business executive and international lawyer. As a lawyer, Mr. Murphy has over 15 years of experience advising growth companies, including strategy, corporate finance, capital markets, M&A and governance. He sits on numerous boards as both a Director and Advisory Director and also has functional operational experience as a Chief Executive Officer.

"Bringing the caliber of these individuals to our board and forming a majority independent Board of Directors is a significant milestone for Geyser Brands. We look forward to working with our new board members, having their expertise elevate everything that we do at Geyser Brands", commented Geyser Brands Chairman, Brad Kersch. "As we begin to execute and deliver on growing our existing brands, and partner with other in-market brands, we continue to focus on the health and wellness space with the vision of adding cannabis to the mainstream, to make the everyday better," he added.

The Company announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan, it has granted a further 200,000 stock options to certain directors to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.41 per share, expiring on October 31, 2024. All option grants are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Geyser Brands

Geyser Brands Inc. is a consumer health and wellness company operating within the Canadian cannabis industry. Geyser's proprietary delivery technologies include all natural nano-technology, slow-release mechanisms, and non-molecule degrading baking processes. The Company provides expertise from conceptual innovation to manufacturing and end-use distribution. Geyser owns a suite of several brands within the consumer-packaged goods market that are offered nationwide at many recognized retailers. Geyser Brands owns a Health Canada approved Licensed Production facility and operates 15,000 sqft of manufacturing space in two GMP facilities near Vancouver, BC.

For more information, visit Geyser Brands' website at www.geyserbrands.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andreas Thatcher"

____________________________________

Andreas Thatcher

Director and CEO

andreas@geyserinc.ca

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Forward‐looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the marijuana industry in general such as operational risks in growing; competition; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and government regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information relating to Geyser is available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Geyser Brands Inc.

For further information: #330 - 321 Water Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6B 1B8, www.geyserbrands.com | info@geyserbrands.com

