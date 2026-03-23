Getty Copper Appoints CEO and VP Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) ("Getty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan O'Regan as Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Roy Greig as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately.

Mr. O'Regan is a highly experienced mining executive, entrepreneur, and mine developer with more than 18 years of leadership experience across mine development, project execution, technical services, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate strategy within the Canadian mining sector.

Incoming CEO, Mr. Ryan O'Regan, added: "I am honoured to join Getty as Chief Executive Officer at a critical stage in the Company's evolution. Getty's compelling copper asset base, located in the heart of a critical mineral hub within British Columbia is the ideal opportunity to create value for our shareholders. I look forward to working with Getty's board of directors, technical teams, regulators, key indigenous communities, stakeholders and shareholders to advance a disciplined development strategy focused on value creation, operational readiness, and responsible resource development."

Getty Chairman Charles Funk commented: "I am excited to welcome Ryan O'Regan and Dr. Roy Greig as we retool and build a team to unlock the value of the Getty Project in the Highland Valley district. Ryan O'Regan is an entrepreneur with a career spent covering the geological aspects, project development and partnerships that will assist us in advancing our Company. Dr. Roy Greig has a history of discovery success, team leadership and a deep knowledge of the copper porphyry systems of British Columbia. The Company extends its appreciation to outgoing CEO Tom MacNeill for his service to Getty and is pleased that he will continue to serve on the board of Getty. We believe 2026 will be an exciting year for Getty, focused on resource and exploration drilling and the Company looks forward to sharing our plans for growth."

Executives Background

Mr. O'Regan brings executive-level experience across the full mine life cycle -- from early-stage exploration and feasibility through construction, operations, optimization, and the integration of acquired assets. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Technical Services & Development and Vice President, Project Development at Conuma Resources Ltd., where he led integrated geology, engineering, mine planning, capital projects, and supporting regulatory workflows across multiple active operations and expansions. Earlier in his career, Mr. O'Regan played a key leadership role in the development, construction, and commissioning of the Vista Mine in Alberta, overseeing significant capital programs and delivering first coal and full production on schedule and on budget. He has also held senior operational, project management, and development roles across greenfield and brownfield mining projects throughout Western Canada. Mr. O'Regan is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) registered with APEGA, and EGBC. He holds a B.Sc. (Honours) in Geology, from Carleton University.

Dr. Roy Greig brings deep exploration know-how earned from 15 years of grassroots to development-stage experience focused mainly in British Columbia. This includes important contributions to recent porphyry Cu-Au discoveries at the Saddle North Project with GT Gold Corp. and Joy Project (Aurora Deposit) as Vice President of Exploration for Amarc Resources Ltd. Dr. Roy Greig received his Ph.D. from the University of Arizona in 2021 with research focused on the Laramide porphyry copper province, SW North America.

Incentive Grant

Further, pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Compensation Plan, it has granted 22,450,000 stock options ("Options") at an exercise price of $0.16 to employees, directors, consultants and contractors of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years and will vest over the next two years.

Marketing Agreements

Getty announces it has engaged Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica, an arm's-length service provider, to provide certain marketing and social media services to the Company, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") and applicable securities laws. Based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Capital Analytica specializes in marketing, social media and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. Capital Analytica will provide social media services, capital market consultation and social engagement reporting for an initial six-month term for a fee of $150,000 payable in two tranches, with an option to renew the agreement for an additional six months at a rate of $75,000 unless terminated earlier in accordance with the terms of the agreement. The Company has granted Capital Analytica incentive stock options to purchase 500,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.16 per share for a period of 5 years. The stock options will be subject to standard IR vesting provisions. The agreement with Capital Analytica remains subject to the approval of the TSX-V. Capital Analytica and its principal are arms-length to the Company.

Getty also announces it has engaged Peak Investor Marketing Corp., an arm's-length service provider, to provide marketing strategy and planning, corporate communications and public relations, with the goal of increasing market awareness for the Company. Peak Investor Marketing Corp. will provide these services for an initial six-month term for a fee of $12,000 per month, with an option to extend for consideration of $12,000 per month. The Company has granted Peak Investor Marketing Corp. incentive stock options to purchase 500,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.16 per share for a period of 5 years. The stock options granted to Peak Investor Marketing Corp. will be subject to standard investor relations vesting provisions. The agreement with Peak Investor Marketing Corp. remains subject to the approval of the TSX-V. Peak Investor Marketing Corp. and its principal are arms-length to the Company.

About Getty Copper Inc.

Getty Copper Inc. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the Highland Valley region of British Columbia, Canada. Its flagship Getty Project is located near Logan Lake and adjacent to Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine, and has potential to become a significant new source of copper and molybdenum in the district.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Getty's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding: the Company's plans to advance the Getty Project; anticipated exploration and resource drilling activities; the development potential of the Company's mineral assets; the ability of the newly appointed management team to execute on the Company's strategy; the creation of shareholder value; the vesting and expiration of any equity investment grants, the timing and effectiveness of marketing and investor relations initiatives; the receipt of approval from the TSX-V with respect to any investor relations agreements; and the Company's overall growth and development plans for 2026 and beyond.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third parties, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; the occurrence of a force majeure; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getty Copper Inc.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Ryan O'Regan, Chief Executive Officer, Getty Copper Inc., Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 604 931-3231