Gettin' Back in the Groove: Booking.com's 7 Predictions for the Triumphant Return of Travel in 2022

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- In its most extensive travel predictions research to date, Booking.com reveals how a renewed sense of optimism is fueling a hunger to make 2022 the year to make the most of the unpredictability and get back to fully experiencing the world. Trends for the year ahead include:

Vitamin Vacay - More so than daily exercise or mindful meditation, getting away on vacation will become THE form of self-care in 2022, with three quarters of Canadian travellers (74%) affirming that travel helps their mental and emotional wellbeing more than any other form of rest and relaxation. Resetting the Out Of (Home) Office - When the pandemic hit, our homes became our offices too, and the novelty of working remotely was realized. However, in 2022 we'll see a significant rise in people wanting to take back control in firmly re-establishing a healthy work-life balance as vacation time will be strictly work-free for three quarters of Canadians (72%). All the First-Time Feels - Remember what it was like to board a plane for the very first time? Or even just to check into a hotel? After feeling 'stuck' for so long, rather than rushing through the journey, Canadians will be relishing every moment, with 72% reporting that travel is more enjoyable when the journey feels like part of the trip itself.

For the full list of Booking.com's travel predictions for 2022 and research methodology, visit https://news.booking.com/en-ca/ or https://www.booking.com/c/trends/travelpredictions2022.html .

