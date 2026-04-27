Getchell Gold Corp. Files Answer and Counterclaim Regarding Mining Claims Title, Fondaway Canyon, NV

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is providing an update on legal proceedings in relation to claim staking conducted by NV Minerals Corp. ("NV Minerals"), a private Nevada registered corporation, on land coincident with and overlapping certain of the Company's existing claims at the Fondaway Canyon gold project ("Fondaway" or "Project") in Nevada.

Pursuant to Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, the Company, through its wholly owned US subsidiary Getchell Gold Nevada, Inc., removed the lawsuit filed by NV Minerals to the United States Federal District Court, District of Nevada, and filed its verified answer and counterclaims. Getchell is asserting counterclaims for quiet title and declaratory relief.

Getchell's filing is in response to the complaint filed against Getchell by NV Minerals (refer to Company news dated Feb. 23 and April 6, 2026). NV Mineral's complaint alleges claims for quiet title and declaratory relief related to mining claims based on a purported "long ago" forfeiture of claims.

In Getchell's opinion, the NV Minerals complaint is without merit. The mineral claims tenure at Fondaway has been continuously held and maintained by Getchell (and predecessors) in an uninterrupted manner since the mid 1950's as is presently reflected in the claims' good and active standing in the records of both the United States' Bureau of Land Management and Churchill County. Therefore, it is Getchell's position the NV Minerals claims are junior in time and right to the Getchell claims and purport to cover lands that were not open to mineral location at the time of their purported location.

Getchell will continue to develop the Project as originally planned and is moving ahead in 2026 to:

Complete an updated Mineral Resource Estimate; Complete an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment; and File a Comprehensive Plan of Operations with the relevant regulatory authorities to accelerate development at Fondaway (see Company news release date March 19, 2026).

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold Corp. is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate and recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment.

www.getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to NV Minerals' over-staking, filing of a response and counterclaim and assertions regarding the status of title to the claims, and completion, timing, and results of 2026 planned activities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" "plans" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company may not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact: Karen Mate, Corporate Communications, (416) 230-6454, [email protected]; Mike Sieb, President, Head Office: 1-647-249-4798, [email protected]