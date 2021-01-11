Get Ready to Soak Up Some Vitamin Sea With Holland America Line's 2021-2022 Caribbean Cruise Season That Includes New Rotterdam

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Beyond the balmy breezes and crystalline waters of the Caribbean, the vibrant cultures of the islands await to be discovered on a Holland America Line cruise during the 2021-2022 season. Ranging from seven to 21 days, guests will have their pick of six of the line's premium, mid-sized ships — including Rotterdam in its debut season in the Caribbean — all conveniently sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Holland America Line's vast offerings between October 2021 and April 2022 feature three- to 14-day itineraries to the eastern, western and southern regions of the Caribbean, including sailings that spend a day discovering the Panama Canal. In addition to Rotterdam, guests can choose a Caribbean cruise on Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Volendam and one holiday sailing on Zaandam.

Half Moon Cay: Best Private Island & Highest Rated Caribbean Port

All of the itineraries include a call at Half Moon Cay, affording guests more opportunities to experience Holland America Line's award-winning private Bahamian island. Both Porthole Cruise Magazine and Travel Weekly readers have named Half Moon Cay the industry's Best Private Island, and it is Holland America Line's highest-rated Caribbean port call by its guests. This quintessential and quaint sanctuary has evolved into a playground for cruise guests and features the finest beaches in the Caribbean; a natural 700-acre lagoon; two-story villas and private cabanas; delicious dining venues like Lobster Shack; a children's waterpark; and a variety of fun-filled shore excursions for nature lovers, adventurous travelers and explorers.

Maiden Season in the Caribbean for Rotterdam

Holland America Line's newest ship kicks off the Caribbean season with three- and four-day samplers. The four-day departs Nov. 3 and calls at Half Moon Cay and Key West Florida, and the three-day departs Nov. 7 and calls at Half Moon Cay. With the most varied options of the season, Rotterdam will then sail a series of cruises that include tropical, western, eastern and southern itineraries ranging from six to 11 days.

Holland America Line's ships explore the treasures of the Caribbean on a variety of routes:

Bahamas Sampler:

Ports: Half Moon Cay and Nassau, Bahamas

Length: Three, four or five days

Ships: Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Rotterdam

Eastern Caribbean:

Ports: Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; San Juan, Puerto Rico; St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.; Half Moon Cay

Length: Seven days

Ships: Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam

Western Caribbean:

Ports: Combination of Belize City, Belize; Falmouth and Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Georgetown, Grand Cayman; Cozumel, Mexico; Half Moon Cay, Nassau

Length: Seven or eight days

Ships: Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam

Southern Caribbean:

Ports: Combination of Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; Bridgetown, Barbados; Oranjestad, Aruba; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Willemstad, Curaçao; Philipsburg, Sint Maarten; Fort-de-France, Martinique; Castries, Saint Lucia; Basseterre, St. Kitts; Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe; Saint Georges, Grenada; Port-of-Spain, Trinidad; Half Moon Cay, San Juan, St. Thomas

Length: Seven, nine, 10, 11 or 14 days

Ships: Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam, Volendam, Zaandam

Tropical Caribbean:

Ports: Amber Cove, Grand Turk, Half Moon Cay,

Length: Six or seven days

Ships: Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam

Partial Panama Canal:

Ports: Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Aruba, Curaçao, Half Moon Cay, Panama Canal partial transit (Gatun Lake/scenic cruising)

Length: 10 or 11 days

Ship: Eurodam

Combine Back-to-Back Cruises for Longer Collectors' Voyages

Many of the cruises can be extended into Collectors' Voyages to create the ultimate Caribbean exploration with more economical fares than if booking the cruises individually. Ranging from 13 to 21 days, these longer journeys combine nonrepeating, back-to-back itineraries, allowing guests to span more than one Caribbean region and enjoy the ultimate island-hopping journey.

Celebrate the Season with a Festive Holiday Cruise

Travelers who like to get away for the winter holidays have nine holiday sailings to choose from that range from seven to 14 days; Holiday Collectors' Voyage extend up to 21 days.

During holiday cruises, guests can take part in a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, enjoy caroling and sing-alongs, participate in Hanukkah celebrations, indulge in traditional holiday meals with all the trimmings and a special Royal Dutch High Tea with fanciful holiday cookies and pastries. Kids will delight in a visit from Santa Claus and holiday-themed crafts. The New Year's Eve sailings are the ideal setting to ring in a new year, featuring a festive holiday ball with a Champagne toast.

Delve Deeper Into Caribbean Life

Throughout each cruise, EXC programming brings the Caribbean's local traditions, culinary tastes and cultural experiences to life. Guests who want to learn more about the region can attend an EXC Talk on topics ranging from "The Caribbean Spirit: The Story of Rum" to "The Deep Blue: Life Below the Water's Edge." Foodies can head to a Port to Table cooking demonstration, cooking class or themed mixology class featuring local fare, or participate in an exclusive culinary-themed shore excursion in partnership with FOOD & WINE magazine showcasing the region's food scene from a local perspective.

Take Advantage of View and Verandah Offer

Book by Feb. 28, 2021, and take advantage of the 'View & Verandah' offer that includes stateroom upgrades, free beverages, one-night specialty dining, 10% off shore excursions and more. Savings with the "View and Verandah" Big Event is valued at up to $3,800 per stateroom, depending on length of cruise and category booked. Caribbean cruise pricing starts at $699 per person, double occupancy, for a seven-day sailing. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

For more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon more than 70 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits more than 470 ports in 98 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, is under construction and will join the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently assessing enhanced health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed. Stay updated on current Travel Advisories and Health & Safety protocols.

SOURCE Holland America Line

Related Links

http://www.hollandamerica.com

