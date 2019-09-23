Get Ready. The LIFT Gala is 10 days away.

CALGARY, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - On October 3, 2019 Chris Hadfield, the Canadian Astronaut that spent 166 days in space is coming to Calgary. He will be joined by Don Bell, the Co-Founder of WestJet at this years LIFT Gala.

The LIFT Gala is open to the public and this special event is put on by the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association, which is a national organization representing general aviation across Canada. The event celebrates aviation and raises funds for the Flight Safety Foundation, which has been helping Canadians with training, education and scholarships in aviation since 1974.

This event brings general aviation and commercial operations together for the cause, and it offers the people of Alberta the opportunity to meet new people, while expanding their horizons with inspired stories from two iconic Canadian aviators (Chris and Don).

With the event 10 days away, attendees are eager to meet the who's who of aviation while meeting extraordinary people from all walks of life that support the cause. Companies from out of province are also attending and are excited to meet the people of Alberta to forge new relationships and opportunities.

You may be aware of the growing challenges in aviation around the world and Canada is no exception to this, with its shortage of skilled workforce we need more people in the industry, whether its general aviation or commercial operations. Imagine the amount of companies and people involved with keeping our skies safe. It doesn't matter if you're a pilot, a mechanic or working in an office, flight safety impacts all of us says Bernard Gervais, CEO of the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association.

This year marks the first of its kind and it is happening right here in Calgary at the TELUS Spark Centre. So, if you're interested in a special evening, get dressed up and attend LIFT Gala with Chris and Don. It will be an inspiring evening, filled with entertainment, fine dining and celebrations and you may even meet your next big customer or employer.

What can you expect as an attendee?

The event starts at 5:30pm on October 3, 2019 at the TELUS Spark Science Centre with a one hour reception where you'll receive canapés and Prosecco with attendees. You'll also be graced by the wonderful sounds of the DOS Duo, while VIP ticket holders meet directly with Chris Hadfield and Don Bell in the atrium.

At 6:30pm, the doors open to the dinner portion of the evening. Calgary's Craig Johnson will be playing music while Chris Hadfield and Don Bell lead the evening in a conversational format highlighting their stories of aviation and the culture behind it. The evening will be extraordinary as attendees are also excited to see Chris Hadfield play guitar.

The dinner for the evening includes five courses. The main course option is Bison Tenderloin, graciously donated by the Canadian Bison Association and its partners for this years event.

The Flight Safety Foundation is a critical fund and it needs the support of all Canadians in order to make our skies safer. Unfortunately we all know someone or have heard about accidents in aviation. Most of these are avoidable, so join us and support the Flight Safety Foundation.

For more information on the event, visit: https://copanational.org/en/lift-gala/

