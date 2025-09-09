GermStopSQ Inc. launches first Health Canada approved disinfectant that keeps killing germs for 24 hours

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - GermStopSQ has been issued a Drug Identification Number by Health Canada, making it Canada's first and only approved residual disinfectant. Unlike other products on the market, a single application of GermStopSQ provides 24 hours of continuous hospital-grade disinfection.

GermStopSQ 650ml (CNW Group/GermStopSQ Inc.)

Stopping the spread of viruses and bacteria saves dollars and lives. Each year, flus alone kill more than 4,200 people across the country, cost the healthcare system $375.9 million and lead to productivity losses of $581.2 million. But current disinfectants don't provide lasting protection. After a surface is cleaned, a single touch can re-contaminate it.

GermStopSQ is different. It starts killing germs on contact as soon as it is applied to a surface. Once it dries, it forms a thin invisible coating that continues to kill more than 99.999% of bacteria. It also kills more than 99.9% of Coronavirus 229E (a proxy for the COVID-19 virus) for 24 hours, even after frequent touching and rubbing.

"This recognition from Health Canada marks a major milestone for GermStopSQ," says Scott Shayko, CEO of GermStopSQ Inc. "After years of research and development, we're now able to give Canadians a layer of protection that will help stop the spread of germs in a way no other cleaning product or disinfectant can do."

All disinfectants authorized for sale in Canada must be approved by Health Canada, based on detailed information about their safety, efficacy and quality. Due to GermStopSQ's safety profile and hospital-grade efficacy, it has been approved for all use areas, including hospitals, schools, daycares, offices, restaurants, gyms, barns and homes.

GermStopSQ is particularly suited to high-traffic, high-touch areas that have traditionally required regular disinfection throughout the day. "Our made-in-Canada product saves labour and cuts infection rates," says Shayko. "That's going to be especially important as more and more people across the country return to in-person work."

And thanks to GermStopSQ's advanced drug carrier technology, it provides high levels of efficacy with smaller amounts of active ingredients, resulting in a product that kills disease-causing germs while minimizing safety risks.

GermStopSQ was developed with funding support from several advanced-research programs and government agencies, including the Department of National Defence. Recently, it was singled out as an innovative product for 2025 at the Infection Prevention and Control Canada (IPAC Canada) national conference in Winnipeg.

It is currently available for purchase at www.germstopsq.ca in sizes ranging from 650ml to 1,000L.

About GermStopSQ Inc.

GermStopSQ Inc. is a subsidiary of EnvisionSQ Inc., a Canadian research and development company that tackles some of the world's greatest health issues. Its innovative technologies create cleaner, safer environments for families and communities around the world.

