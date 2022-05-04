German Consul General in Dubai congratulates door2door and Swvl on their merger as an important sign for future relationship between United Arab Emirates and Germany

Excellent timing for both companies: UAE and Germany celebrate their 50th anniversary of political relations this year

DUBAI, UAE, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- Last week, Germany's Consul General in Dubai, Holger Mahnicke, followed an invitation of Swvl and door2door, visiting the company's headquarters in Dubai. In open discussion they discussed with the Consul General how to further strengthen the relations between UAE and Germany. 2022 is a very special year: both countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Both teams from Swvl and door2door explained how important and at the same time unique the construct of this cooperation is. It is enriched by complementary technologies, products and services, offering intercity, intracity, B2B and B2G transportation across more than 115 cities across 18 countries and four continents. The foundation of this is a multinational culture of people collaborating and cooperating in order to provide safer, better and more reliable transportation, improving mass transit and reducing GHG emissions.

Holger Mahnicke, Germany's Consul General in Dubai, said "I very much enjoyed our conversation about making cities smarter. Germany and UAE relations have been prosperous in the past 50 years. This is a great cooperation to shape a sustainable future together for the next 50 years ahead."

Mostafa Kandil, Swvl Founder and CEO, said: "The merger of door2door and Swvl is a perfect example of companies from the middle east and central europe working together on a better future, providing safe, affordable transportation options, unlocking social, economic, and educational opportunities while reducing emissions. It has been an honor to discuss with Consul General Mahnicke how Swvl and door2door can contribute to strengthening German-UAE relations."

Youssef Salem, Swvl CFO, said: "As our group is expanding globally, our company's contribution in international relations becomes more important. Our combination with door2door and today's discussions demonstrate the strong economic ties between Europe and the Middle East. I am very happy we had an open exchange with the Consul General, his perspectives and advice have been highly appreciated by our team."

Tom Kirschbaum and Maxim Nohroudi, door2door Founders & Co-CEOs, said: "The merger of both our companies is a strong signal into our industry, and beyond: it is an economic and international relations signal, as it shows that a new global mobility champion is formed on the shoulder of UAE-German relations. Stakeholders across sectors recognized this strong move, and with this week's acquisition of Volt Lines from Turkey we're continuing our path of building a global mobility company."

About door2door

door2door is a European high-growth mobility platform providing software solutions for on-demand shared mobility, multimodal routing and mobility analytics. The Berlin-based company licenses its B2G/B2B mobility software to municipalities, mass transit operators, transit agencies, corporations, and automotive companies, with 70 deployments across 10 European countries and approximately 24% market share in Germany, Europe's largest mass transit market. Founded by Dr. Tom Kirschbaum and Maxim Nohroudi with the goal of making cities smarter, door2door has been appointed by LinkedIn as "Top-10 Startup in Germany" and "European Company of the Year".

About swvl

Swvl is a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, offering intercity, intracity, B2B and B2G transportation across more than 115 cities across 18 countries and four continents. The Company's platform provides complimentary semi-private alternatives to public transportation for individuals who cannot access or afford private options. Every day, Swvl's parallel mass transit systems are empowering individuals to go where they want, when they want – making mobility safer, more efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly. Customers can book their rides on an easy-to-use proprietary app with varied payment options and 24 / 7 access to high-quality private buses and vans.

Swvl was co-founded by Mostafa Kandil, who launched Carmudi in the Philippines, which became the largest car classifieds platform in the country in just six months. He then served as Rocket Internet's Head of Operations. In 2016, Kandil joined Careem, a ride-sharing company and the first unicorn in the Middle East, where he launched services in multiple new markets.

