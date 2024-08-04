Aug 04, 2024, 11:18 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Other
Distribution:
Online
Alberta
British Columbia
Manitoba
New Brunswick
Ontario
Quebec
Saskatchewan
Possibly other provinces and territories
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article