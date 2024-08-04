Gerber® brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal recalled due to Cronobacter spp. Français

Product: Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal

Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Other

Distribution:
Online
Alberta
British Columbia
Manitoba
New Brunswick
Ontario
Quebec
Saskatchewan
Possibly other provinces and territories

