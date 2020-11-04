Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Second Location in Waterford, Michigan

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the opening of a collision repair center in Waterford, Michigan.

This is Boyd Group's second location in Waterford, which is approximately 40 miles northwest of Detroit and between Gerber repair centers in Orion Township and Commerce Township. This new repair center is on the property of a new car dealer which chose to no longer operate a collision repair facility.

"We are committed to growing our brand throughout North America. The opening of this location will enhance our ability to provide high-quality repairs to customers in this area," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "We look forward to serving these communities and our insurance partners by strengthening our presence in this region."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Jason Hope at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

SOURCE Gerber Collision & Glass

