Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Center in Pomona, California

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced the opening of a collision repair center in Pomona, California.

This location previously operated as a collision repair center. Pomona has a population of approximately 150,000 people and is located about 30 miles east of Los Angeles. The main campus of California State Polytechnic University, with over 24,000 students, is located in Pomona, as is Pomona Raceway, a well-known dragstrip and home of the National Hot Rod Association's annual season-opening Winternationals event and the NHRA Finals.

"We are eager to provide high-quality repairs and outstanding service to customers and insurance partners in this region," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "Our commitment to growing our brand remains strong and we look forward to becoming a part of this community."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Jason Hope at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

SOURCE Gerber Collision & Glass

For further information: Jason Hope, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Projects, Tel: (530) 774-3887, [email protected]