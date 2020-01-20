Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Center in Littleton, Colorado

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced that it has opened a repair center in Littleton, Colorado. This location previously operated as a warehouse and office but has been converted to a state-of-the-art collision repair facility.

Littleton is the county seat of Arapahoe County and included in the Denver metropolitan area with a population approaching three million people. This location is well situated to be accessed by customers traveling State Highway 470 or Highway 85.

"We are eager to provide high-quality service to customers in this region at this brand-new repair center," said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. "The opening of this facility allows us to better serve our insurance partners with their needs in this area of the country."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

