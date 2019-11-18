Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") today announced the opening of a collision repair center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The location previously housed a dealership collision repair center before closing in 2017.

Daytona Beach is the main city in a metropolitan area of approximately 600,000 people and is home to the Daytona 500, the most prestigious race on the NASCAR schedule that annually draws more than 200,000 attendees. Daytona Beach is located about 50 miles northeast of Orlando and 85 miles southeast of Jacksonville.

"The opening of this location in Daytona Beach enhances our established brand in Florida and exhibits our commitment to grow," said Tim O'Day, President and COO of the Boyd Group. "We are eager to deliver our high-quality service to customers and insurance partners in this market."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the coordinates below for more information.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company"), directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in five Canadian provinces under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in 27 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). The Company uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded. The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations across 34 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. GNCS has approximately 5,500 affiliated glass provider locations and 4,600 affiliated emergency roadside services providers throughout the U.S. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

SOURCE Gerber Collision & Glass

For further information: Stephen Boyd, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (204) 594-1776, stephen.boyd@boydgroup.com